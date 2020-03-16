Haier Electronics : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

海 爾 電 器 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1169)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the ''Takeovers Code'') issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 December 2019 pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code in relation to, among other things, the possible privatisation of the Company which may involve a securities exchange offer for the Company (the ''Announcement''), the joint announcements of the Company and the Possible Offeror dated 16 January 2020 and 14 February 2020 pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code in relation to a monthly update on the Possible Offer and the announcement of the Company dated 13 March 2020 pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code in relation to an update on the number of relevant securities of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

UPDATE ON NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

The board of directors of the Company wishes to announce that on 16 March 2020, 132,200 new Shares were allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of 132,200 options granted under the Share Option Scheme with an exercise price of HK$12.84 per Share.