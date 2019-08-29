Log in
Haier Electronics : APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

0
08/29/2019 | 05:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

海 爾 電 器 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1169)

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. John Changzheng Ma (''Dr. Ma'') has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 29 August 2019.

Dr. Ma's particulars which are required to be disclosed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') are set out further below in this announcement.

Dr. John Changzheng Ma, aged 57, graduated from the Department of Mechanics of the Shanghai Institute of Metallurgical Technology* (上海冶金專科學校), the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') in July 1983, and obtained his master's degree in material science and engineering and doctoral degree in philosophy from the Wayne State University, the United States of America in May 1992 and December 1996, respectively. Dr. Ma has extensive experience in investment and operational management in the health, water treatment and other high technology industries. He is currently a venture partner of Lilly Asia Ventures (LAV). Below is a summary of his experiences:

Period

Companies served

Position

May 2000 to

GE Healthcare China

Vice president and

May 2005

general manager

May 2005 to

Pentair Ltd., a company listed on the

President of Asia-

May 2010

New York Stock Exchange

Pacific

May 2010 to

Express Scripts Holding Company, a

Vice president

August 2013

company listed on NASDAQ

- 1 -

Period

Companies served

Position

August 2013 to

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Senior vice president

May 2014

(Group) Co., Ltd.*, a company listed

on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

May 2014 to

Shanghai Fosun Health Industry

President

August 2016

Holdings Ltd.*

January 2016 to

Fosun United Health Insurance Co.,

Chairman

February 2017

Ltd.*

February 2017 to

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., a company listed

Senior vice president

August 2018

on NASDAQ

Dr. Ma has not entered into any service agreement with the Company but has entered into an appointment letter with the Company pursuant to the latest Listing Rules, the terms of which, among others, include a term which continues until terminated by either party by serving to the other party not less than three months' written notice but subject to retirement by rotation at the general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Dr. Ma's annual fixed remuneration is approximately HK$303,600 with other allowances, subject to adjustment by the Board and approval by the shareholders' of the Company. The remuneration of Dr. Ma was determined with reference to the prevailing market conditions and his duties and responsibilities with the Company.

Dr. Ma had not held any other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, nor did he have any other major appointment and professional qualifications. Dr. Ma did not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO nor any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Except for his appointment as an independent non-executive director of the Company, Dr. Ma does not hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, there was no information relating to the appointment of Dr. Ma that needed to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there was no matter that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

- 2 -

The Board would like to welcome Dr. Ma to join the Board.

By Order of the Board of

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Zhou Yun Jie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Yun Jie (Chairman), Mr. Xie Ju Zhi and Mr. Li Hua Gang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liang Hai Shan and Mr. Yang Guang; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yu Hon To, David, Mrs. Eva Cheng Li Kam Fun, Mr. Gong Shao Lin and Dr. John Changzheng Ma.

  • for identification purpose only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:30:03 UTC
