Haier Electronics : APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

Period Companies served Position August 2013 to Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Senior vice president May 2014 (Group) Co., Ltd.*, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange May 2014 to Shanghai Fosun Health Industry President August 2016 Holdings Ltd.* January 2016 to Fosun United Health Insurance Co., Chairman February 2017 Ltd.* February 2017 to Intuitive Surgical, Inc., a company listed Senior vice president August 2018 on NASDAQ

Dr. Ma has not entered into any service agreement with the Company but has entered into an appointment letter with the Company pursuant to the latest Listing Rules, the terms of which, among others, include a term which continues until terminated by either party by serving to the other party not less than three months' written notice but subject to retirement by rotation at the general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Dr. Ma's annual fixed remuneration is approximately HK$303,600 with other allowances, subject to adjustment by the Board and approval by the shareholders' of the Company. The remuneration of Dr. Ma was determined with reference to the prevailing market conditions and his duties and responsibilities with the Company.

Dr. Ma had not held any other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, nor did he have any other major appointment and professional qualifications. Dr. Ma did not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO nor any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Except for his appointment as an independent non-executive director of the Company, Dr. Ma does not hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, there was no information relating to the appointment of Dr. Ma that needed to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there was no matter that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.