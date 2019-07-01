Haier Electronics : CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN HAIER'S INDUSTRIAL INTERNET ENTITY AND DISPOSAL OF FOSHAN INTELLIGENCE

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, Haier Smart is a substantial shareholder of the Company as it controls approximately 57.65% of the total issued share capital of the Company. As the Target Company is a subsidiary of Haier Smart, the Target Company is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Subscription and Disposal Agreement constitute connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The Subscription and Disposal involves the Subscription and the Disposal. Pursuant to Rule 14.24 of the Listing Rules, the Subscription and Disposal will be classified by reference to the larger of the Subscription or the Disposal in terms of their respective percentage ratios, and subject to the relevant requirements applicable to such classification.

As all of the applicable percentage ratios under the Subscription and Disposal Agreement are less than 5%, the connected transactions contemplated under the Subscription and Disposal Agreement are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements, but are exempted from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.

Mr. Zhou Yun Jie, Mr. Li Hua Gang, Mr. Xie Ju Zhi and Mr. Liang Hai Shan have positions and related interests at Haier Group and have abstained from voting on the resolutions of the Board approving the Subscription and Disposal Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

INTRODUCTION

On 29 June 2019, the Subscription and Disposal Agreement was entered into between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary Hefei Washing Machine, Haier Smart and the Target Company, pursuant to which the Company and Hefei Washing Machine have agreed to dispose of 25% and 75% equity interest in Foshan Intelligence, respectively, to the Target Company at a consideration of RMB556,000,000, which will be satisfied by the Target Company issuing RMB27,550,545 and RMB82,651,636 of its registered capital to the Company and Hefei Washing Machine, respectively (representing 2.37% and 7.10%, respectively, of the enlarged registered capital of the Target Company after Completion).

