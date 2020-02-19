Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

19 February 2020

Possible privatisation

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description of Nature of dealings Purchase / Total Total Highest (H) Lowest (L) relevant Sale number of amount paid prices paid prices paid securities shares / received / received / received involved J.P. Morgan 18 February Other types of Hedging of Delta 1 products Sale 9,944 €9,247.1800 €0.9299 €0.9299 Securities PLC 2020 securities (e.g. created as a result of wholly equity swaps) unsolicited client-driven orders End

Note:

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

These dealings involved D shares of the Company only.