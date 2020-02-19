Log in
Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST

Public Disclosure Form

19 February 2020

Possible privatisation

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description of

Nature of dealings

Purchase /

Total

Total

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

relevant

Sale

number of

amount paid

prices paid

prices paid

securities

shares

/ received

/ received

/ received

involved

J.P. Morgan

18 February

Other types of

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Sale

9,944

€9,247.1800

€0.9299

€0.9299

Securities PLC

2020

securities (e.g.

created as a result of wholly

equity swaps)

unsolicited client-driven orders

End

Note:

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

These dealings involved D shares of the Company only.

Disclaimer

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:32:08 UTC
