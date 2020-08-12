Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.    1169   BMG423131256

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

(1169)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

12 August 2020

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description of

Nature of dealings

Purchase /

Total

Total amount

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

relevant

Sale

number

paid / received

prices paid

prices paid

securities

of shares

/ received

/ received

involved

J.P. Morgan

11 August

Other types of

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Sale

19,600

$431,465.7600

$22.3500

$21.9700

Securities PLC

2020

securities (e.g.

created as a result of wholly

equity swaps)

unsolicited client-driven orders

Other types of

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Purchase

9,900

$220,247.5400

$22.6300

$22.1000

securities (e.g.

created as a result of wholly

equity swaps)

unsolicited client-driven orders

Other types of

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Sale

100

$2,212.5800

$22.1500

$22.1500

securities (e.g.

created as a result of wholly

equity swaps)

unsolicited client-driven orders

Public Disclosure Form

Other types of

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Purchase

61,900

$1,364,417.0000

$22.1500

$22.0000

securities (e.g.

created as a result of wholly

equity swaps)

unsolicited client-driven orders

Other types of

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Sale

1,000,000

$21,941,308.4800

$22.1300

$21.6400

securities (e.g.

created as a result of wholly

equity swaps)

unsolicited client-driven orders

Other types of

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Sale

94,200

$2,106,246.4300

$22.4600

$22.2900

securities (e.g.

created as a result of wholly

equity swaps)

unsolicited client-driven orders

End

Note:

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Disclaimer

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 08:57:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO
04:58aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
08/10HAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
08/07HAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
08/05HAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
08/03HAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
07/31HAIER ELECTRONICS : Smart Home and Electric Group jointly announced the proposed..
AQ
07/31HAIER ELECTRONICS : Pre-conditional proposal for privatisation of haier electron..
PU
07/31HAIER ELECTRONICS : Pre-conditional proposal for privatisation of haier electron..
PU
07/31HAIER ELECTRONICS : Joint announcement (1) pre-conditional proposal for privatis..
PU
07/31HAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 82 146 M 10 599 M 10 599 M
Net income 2020 4 182 M 540 M 540 M
Net cash 2020 18 397 M 2 374 M 2 374 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 78 027 M 10 068 M 10 067 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 16 775
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,09 HKD
Last Close Price 27,85 HKD
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ju Zhi Xie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yun Jie Zhou Chairman
Hua Gang Li Executive Director
Bo Zhan Chief Financial Officer
Hai Shan Liang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.14.37%10 068
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.22.40%72 031
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.5.65%9 526
GROUPE SEB S.A.10.95%8 462
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-10.15%7 425
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-4.45%5 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group