Haier Electronics : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 JUNE 2019 AND RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

海 爾 電 器 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1169)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2019

AND

RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

POLL RESULTS

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and the notice of annual general meeting (the ''Notice'') of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') dated 27 May 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.

At the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company held on 27 June 2019, all the votes of the resolutions (the ''Resolutions'') as set out in the Notice were taken by way of poll.

At the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions is 2,803,383,278 Shares. There were no restrictions on the Company's shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') to cast votes on any of the Resolutions, and there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against any of the Resolutions.

The table below provides a summary of the Resolutions. The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice. Shareholders may also refer to the Circular for details of the Resolutions. None of the Shareholders had stated in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.