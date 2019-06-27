Haier Electronics : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 JUNE 2019 AND RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
06/27/2019 | 11:20am EDT
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.
海 爾 電 器 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1169)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2019
AND
RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
POLL RESULTS
Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and the notice of annual general meeting (the ''Notice'') of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') dated 27 May 2019. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.
At the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company held on 27 June 2019, all the votes of the resolutions (the ''Resolutions'') as set out in the Notice were taken by way of poll.
At the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions is 2,803,383,278 Shares. There were no restrictions on the Company's shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') to cast votes on any of the Resolutions, and there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against any of the Resolutions.
The table below provides a summary of the Resolutions. The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice. Shareholders may also refer to the Circular for details of the Resolutions. None of the Shareholders had stated in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.
Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:
Number of Shares
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
represented by the votes cast
at the AGM(%)
FOR
AGAINST
1.
To receive and consider the audited financial statements
2,417,352,144
342,958
and the reports of the directors (the ''Directors'') and
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
auditors (the ''Auditors'') of the Company for the year
ended 31 December 2018.
2(a).
To re-elect Mr. Liang Hai Shan as a non-executive
2,350,966,774
68,312,428
Director of the Company.
(97.18%)
(2.82%)
2(b).
To re-elect Mr. Xie Ju Zhi as an executive Director of the
2,399,786,531
19,489,692
Company.
(99.19%)
(0.81%)
2(c).
To re-elect Mr. Li Hua Gang as an executive Director of
2,393,616,135
25,660,088
the Company.
(98.94%)
(1.06%)
2(d).
To authorise the board (the ''Board'') of the Directors to
2,415,385,605
1,433,418
fix the remuneration of the Directors.
(99.94%)
(0.06%)
3.
To re-appoint the Auditors and to authorise the Board to
2,416,118,044
3,161,958
fix the remuneration of the Auditors.
(99.87%)
(0.13%)
4.
To approve the declaration of a final dividend of HK38
2,418,937,044
342,958
cents per share of the Company in cash for the year ended
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
31 December 2018.
5.
To grant the general mandate to the Directors to
2,418,399,914
803,088
repurchase Shares up to 10% of the issued share capital
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
of the Company.
6. To grant the general mandate to the Directors to issue 1,854,608,886 564,671,116
additional securities of the Company of up to 20% of the
(76.66%)
(23.34%)
issued share capital of the Company and at discount rates
capped at 15% of the benchmarked price of the Shares as
defined in Rule 13.36(5) of the Listing Rules.
7. To extend the general mandate to issue additional 1,945,556,062 473,723,940
securities of the Company up to the number of Shares
(80.42%)
(19.58%)
repurchased by the Company and at discount rates
capped at 15% of the benchmarked price of the Shares
as defined in Rule 13.36(5) of the Listing Rules.
Number of Shares
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
represented by the votes cast
at the AGM(%)
FOR
AGAINST
8.
To grant a specific mandate to the Directors to allot and
2,097,483,105
321,796,097
issue up to 9,000,000 new Shares for granting restricted
(86.70%)
(13.30%)
shares in the sixth year of the entire trust period for the
trustee to hold on trust for employees (not directors or
chief executives) of the Company and its subsidiaries
under the restricted Share Award Scheme renewed by the
Company on 15 April 2019.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of Resolutions Nos. 1 to 8, the Resolutions Nos. 1 to 8 were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Reference is made to the Circular. The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of the Company announces that Dr. Wang Han Hua (''Dr. Wang'') had tendered notice to the Company that he would retire as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the AGM and he did not offer himself for re-election at the AGM. Dr. Wang had taken this decision as he wishes to devote more time to his other business commitments. Accordingly, in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company, the term of appointment of Dr. Wang has expired at the conclusion of the AGM held on 27 June 2019. Dr. Wang has also ceased to be an observer of the Company's remuneration committee and strategic committee on 27 June 2019. Dr. Wang confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and that there was no other matter with respect to his retirement that needed to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Wang for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.
By Order of the Board
Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
Zhou Yun Jie
Chairman
Hong Kong, 27 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Yun Jie (Chairman), Mr. Xie Ju Zhi and Mr. Li Hua Gang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liang Hai Shan and Mr. Yang Guang; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yu Hon To, David, Mrs. Eva Cheng Li Kam Fun and Mr. Gong Shao Lin.
