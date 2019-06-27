Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

海 爾 電 器 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1169)

POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2019 AT 9 : 45 A.M.

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 April 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 31 May 2019 (the ''Circular''). Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

At the SGM held on 27 June 2019 at 9 : 45 a.m., the votes of the ordinary resolution (the ''Resolution'') as set out in the Notice of SGM (the ''SGM Notice'') dated 31 May 2019 in connection with the New Financial Services Agreement relating to the Provision of Deposit Services, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the Revised Deposit Cap was taken by way of poll.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution set out in the SGM Notice was duly passed, by way of poll, at the SGM held on 27 June 2019 at 9 : 45 a.m.. As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions is 1,178,531,686 Shares (representing approximately 42.04% of the total issued share capital of the Company). There were no restrictions on the Shareholders to cast votes on the Resolutions except for the requirement of certain Shareholders to abstain from voting, and there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolutions.

The table below provides a summary of the Resolution. The full text of the Resolution is set out on the SGM Notice. Shareholders may also refer to the Circular for details of the Resolution. For the Resolution as mentioned in the Circular, Haier Corp and its associates, being the controlling shareholders, which hold an aggregate of 1,616,014,592 Shares, representing approximately 57.65% of the total issued share capital of the Company, and Mr. Zhou Yun Jie, Mr. Liang Hai Shan, Mr. Xie Ju Zhi and Mr. Li Hua Gang (and their respective associates), directors of the Company who have executive