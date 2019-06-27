Log in
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

(1169)
POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 JUNE 2019 AT 9 : 45 A.M.

06/27/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

海 爾 電 器 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1169)

POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2019 AT 9 : 45 A.M.

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 April 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 31 May 2019 (the ''Circular''). Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

At the SGM held on 27 June 2019 at 9 : 45 a.m., the votes of the ordinary resolution (the ''Resolution'') as set out in the Notice of SGM (the ''SGM Notice'') dated 31 May 2019 in connection with the New Financial Services Agreement relating to the Provision of Deposit Services, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder and the Revised Deposit Cap was taken by way of poll.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution set out in the SGM Notice was duly passed, by way of poll, at the SGM held on 27 June 2019 at 9 : 45 a.m.. As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions is 1,178,531,686 Shares (representing approximately 42.04% of the total issued share capital of the Company). There were no restrictions on the Shareholders to cast votes on the Resolutions except for the requirement of certain Shareholders to abstain from voting, and there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolutions.

The table below provides a summary of the Resolution. The full text of the Resolution is set out on the SGM Notice. Shareholders may also refer to the Circular for details of the Resolution. For the Resolution as mentioned in the Circular, Haier Corp and its associates, being the controlling shareholders, which hold an aggregate of 1,616,014,592 Shares, representing approximately 57.65% of the total issued share capital of the Company, and Mr. Zhou Yun Jie, Mr. Liang Hai Shan, Mr. Xie Ju Zhi and Mr. Li Hua Gang (and their respective associates), directors of the Company who have executive

positions and related interests in the Haier Group and/or its associates and who hold 8,410,000 Shares (approximately 0.30%), nil Shares, 197,000 Shares (approximately 0.01%) and 230,000 Shares (approximately 0.01%) respectively, as at the date of the SGM have abstained from voting on the Resolution.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

The Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders as an ordinary resolution and the poll results were as follows:

Number of Shares represented by

Ordinary Resolution

the votes cast at the SGM (%)

For

Against

1.

To approve, ratify and confirm: the financial services agreement

474,011,310

342,799,869

dated 17 April 2019 (the ''New Financial Services Agreement'')

(58.03%)

(41.97%)

entered into between the Company, Haier Group Finance Co.,

Ltd. (海爾集團財務有限責任公司) and Haier Group Corporation*

(海爾集團公司) for the three-year period commencing from the

date of passing of this resolution and the continuing connected

transactions (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of

Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

''Listing Rules'')) contemplated thereunder in so far as the

Provision of Deposit Services (as defined in the Company's

circular dated 31 May 2019 (the ''Circular'')) is concerned, and

the Revised Deposit Cap (as defined in the Circular) for each of

the three-year period commencing from the date of passing of

this resolution, and any one Director, or any two Directors or

one Director and the company secretary if the affixation of the

common seal is necessary, be and is/are hereby authorized for

and on behalf of the Company to execute all documents,

instruments and agreements and to do all acts or things

deemed by him/her/them to be necessary or expedient to

implement and/or give effect to the terms of the New Financial

Services Agreement relating to the Provision of Deposit Services

and all transactions contemplated thereunder relating to the

Provision of Deposit Services subject to the Revised Deposit

Cap, and to agree to any amendment to any of the terms of such

agreements, documents or instruments which in the opinion of

the Director(s) is/are in the interests of the Company and in

accordance with the Listing Rules (where relevant).

By Order of the Board of

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Zhou Yun Jie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Yun Jie (Chairman), Mr. Xie Ju Zhi and Mr. Li Hua Gang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liang Hai Shan and Mr. Yang Guang; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yu Hon To, David, Mrs. Eva Cheng Li Kam Fun and Mr. Gong Shao Lin.

Disclaimer

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 15:19:02 UTC
