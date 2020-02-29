Hainan Airlines : HNA Group asks govt of China's Hainan for help as liquidity risks rise amid epidemic

The company said it faces increasing liquidity risks due to a coronavirus outbreak, and is not able to thoroughly deal with them itself.

The work group is led by Gu Gang, chairman of Hainan Development Holdings Co., an investment arm of the government of the southern province.

Officials from Hainan Yangpu Economic Development Zone, the Civil Aviation Administration of China's Central and Southern Regional Administration and China Development Bank are also involved in the work team.

