HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD.

HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD.

(600221)
Hainan Airlines : HNA Group asks govt of China's Hainan for help as liquidity risks rise amid epidemic

02/29/2020 | 03:05am EST
A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

HNA Group has asked the government of China's province of Hainan to lead a work group dedicated to resolving its liquidity risks, the company said on its official Wechat account on Saturday.

The company said it faces increasing liquidity risks due to a coronavirus outbreak, and is not able to thoroughly deal with them itself.

The work group is led by Gu Gang, chairman of Hainan Development Holdings Co., an investment arm of the government of the southern province.

Officials from Hainan Yangpu Economic Development Zone, the Civil Aviation Administration of China's Central and Southern Regional Administration and China Development Bank are also involved in the work team.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

