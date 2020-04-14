Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Hainan Airlines Holding Co.,Ltd.    600221   CNE0000011C5

HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD.

(600221)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hainan Airlines : HNA apologises to debtors for short notice on $163 million bond plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:53pm EDT
A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

Cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group aplogised for the short notice it gave to debtors of a plan to negotiate a one-year debt moratorium for $163 million of its bonds.

HNA, which appealed for government help with its liquidity crisis two months ago, convened a conference call on Tuesday with all bondholders of its "13 HNA Bonds", which are scheduled to mature on April 15.

Local media reported many bondholders were given only 30 minutes notice of the evening meeting, leaving many unhappy with the company. The result of the meeting was not known.

In a letter of apology published on its WeChat account late on Tuesday, the company said it had been negotiating with major investors on a one-year extension of the "13 HNA Bonds" as of April 14 and thus convened a conference call with all bondholders to vote for the plan on that day.

"Since the number of investors is huge, there were deficiencies in our work to notify the meeting and preparations," HNA said in its letter. "We are deeply sorry for all investors for that," it said.

HNA in February asked the provincial Hainan government to lead a work group aimed at resolving its increasing liquidity risks after a slowdown in business caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which directly owns or holds stakes in a number of local Chinese carriers, including Hainan Airlines, said it was not able to thoroughly deal with liquidity risks itself.

HNA issued the "13 HNA Bonds" on April 15, 2013 to raise 1.15 billion yuan ($163 million) with a term of seven years, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

($1 = 7.0454 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo in Beijing; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO
03/20HAINAN AIRLINES : China diverts Beijing-bound international flights amid rise in..
AQ
01/27CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Second Chinese airline cancels Prague flights as Czech-..
AQ
2019APAC RESOURCES : Bityuan's blockchain, the first public chain to realize paracha..
AQ
More news
Chart HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hainan Airlines Holding Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Xu President & Director
Fei Wang Chairman
Hao Ming Xie Chairman
Dong Sun Chief Financial Officer
Wei Gang Mou Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD.0.63%3 729
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.04%14 822
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.37%12 337
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.24%11 878
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.22%9 604
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.96%8 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group