Hainan Airlines : HNA moves to pacify investors angered by hurried $163 million bond plan

HNA, which appealed for government help with its liquidity crisis two months ago, convened a conference call on Tuesday with all bondholders of its "13 HNA Bonds", which are scheduled to mature on April 15.

Many bondholders were unhappy as they were given only 30 minutes notice of the evening meeting. HNA said it will disclose the result of the voting at the meeting, but has not given a timeline.

"HNA called during the day to say there would be a meeting in the evening and asked for email addresses" to send a meeting notice to, one of the participants at that meeting, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Wednesday. "By the time the notices were received it was already 6:30 pm."

A notice from HNA to the investors asked the bondholders to register for the call before 7 pm with copies of identification and company licenses required and submit a vote by 9:30 pm, said the person.

During the conference call, angry investors questioned the legitimacy of the meeting and shouted "HNA, go bankrupt", according to a transcript of the call confirmed by the person.

In a letter of apology published on its WeChat account late on Tuesday, the company said it had been negotiating with major investors on a one-year extension of the "13 HNA Bonds" as of April 14 and thus convened a conference call with all bondholders to vote for the plan on that day.

"Since the number of investors is huge, there were deficiencies in our work to notify the meeting and preparations," HNA said in its letter. "We are deeply sorry for all investors for that."

HNA in February asked the provincial Hainan government to lead a work group aimed at resolving its increasing liquidity risks after a slowdown in business caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which directly owns or holds stakes in a number of local Chinese carriers, including Hainan Airlines, said it was not able to thoroughly deal with liquidity risks on its own.

HNA issued the "13 HNA Bonds" on April 15, 2013 to raise 1.15 billion yuan ($163 million) with a term of seven years, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company's "15 HNA Bonds" had plunged by more than 30% on Wednesday morning before they were suspended from trading.

($1 = 7.0454 Chinese yuan)

