Haitong Securities : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - U.S.$670,000,000 2.107 per cent. guaranteed bonds due 2025 issued by Haitong International Finance Holdings 2015 Limited

03/12/2020 | 06:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into any agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement is not for distribution to (i) any person or address in the United States or (ii) to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). This announcement is solely for the purpose of reference and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the securities are being offered and sold only outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transaction in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Haitong International Finance Holdings 2015 Limited

(the "Issuer")

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the British Virgin Islands)

U.S.$670,000,000 2.107 per cent. guaranteed bonds due 2025 (the "Bonds")

(Stock Code: 40186)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd.

(the "Guarantor")

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock Code: 6837;

Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Code: 600837)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

Haitong International

Haitong Bank

ICBC

Agricultural Bank of China

Bank of

China Construction

Bank of

CMB

China Minsheng

Banking Corp., Ltd.,

China

Bank (Asia)

Communications

International

Hong Kong Branch

Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

Shanghai Pudong

China PA Securities

Standard

Development

(Hong Kong)

HSBC

Chartered Bank

Bank Hong Kong Branch

Company Limited

Citigroup

CMBC Capital

Orient Securities

CMB Wing Lung

China Everbright Bank

(Hong Kong)

Bank Limited

Hong Kong Branch

1

Application has been made by Haitong International Finance Holdings 2015 Limited to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Bonds by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.

  1. of Hong Kong) only as described in the offering circular dated 5 March 2020. The listing and permission to deal in the Bonds is expected to become effective on 13 March 2020.

12 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Issuer are Mr. ZHANG Shaohua, Mr. ZHANG Xinjun and Mr. SUN Tong.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Guarantor are Mr. ZHOU Jie, Mr. QU Qiuping and Mr. REN Peng; the non-executive directors of the Guarantor are Mr. TU Xuanxuan, Ms. YU Liping, Mr. CHEN Bin and Mr. XU Jianguo; and the independent non-executive directors of the Guarantor are Mr. ZHANG Ming, Dr. LAM Lee G., Mr. ZHU Hongchao and Mr. ZHOU Yu.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

HAITONG Securities Company Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 22:37:03 UTC
