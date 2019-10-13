Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Haitong UniTrust Internationl Lsng Co Ld    1905   CNE100003K61

HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONL LSNG CO LD

(1905)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haitong UniTrust Internationl Lsng Ld : COMPLETION OF REORGANIZATION UNDER THE PROSPECTUS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1905)

COMPLETION OF REORGANIZATION

UNDER THE PROSPECTUS

Reference is made to the prospectus of Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated May 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Prospectus shall have the same meanings as those used in this announcement.

As disclosed in the section headed "History, Reorganization and Corporate Structure - Reorganization" of the Prospectus, Haitong UT Holding Limited held 25% equity interest in each of Gui'an UT, Haitong UniTrust Financial Leasing and Haitong UniFortune and, pursuant to the agreements entered into on October 23, 2017 and November 20, 2017, Haitong UT Capital agreed to transfer 100% equity interest of Haitong UT Holding Limited to the Group, at a consideration determined on the basis of the then applicable latest unaudited net asset value of Haitong UT Holding Limited.

The Company is pleased to announce that on October 11, 2019, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed all procedures for the acquisition of 100% equity interest of Haitong UT Holding Limited (the "Acquisition") at a consideration of approximately HKD192,534,596 (being the latest unaudited net asset value of Haitong UT Holding Limited stipulated in the equity transfer agreement). Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, holds 40%, 100% and 100% equity interest in Gui'an UT, Haitong UniTrust Financial Leasing and Haitong UniFortune, respectively.

By order of the Board

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

REN Peng

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

October 13, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. DING Xueqing and Ms. ZHOU Jianli; the non-executive Directors are Mr. REN Peng, Mr. WU Shukun and Mr. ZHANG Shaohua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. JIANG Yulin, Mr. YO Shin, Mr. ZENG Qingsheng and Mr. WU Yat Wai.

Disclaimer

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 10:30:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATI
06:31aHAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONL LSNG L : Completion of reorganization under the pr..
PU
09/01HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONL LSNG L : Announces 2019 Interim Results; Total rev..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 569 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 404 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 7,55x
P/E ratio 2020 6,86x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 11 460 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,71  CNY
Last Close Price 1,39  CNY
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Qing Ding General Manager, Executive Director & CRO
Mei Juan Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peng Ren Chairman
Jie Liu Deputy General Manager & Chief Operating Officer
Jian Li Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONL LSNG CO LD1 617
ORIX CORPORATION4.16%19 332
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.38.22%12 228
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION21.83%8 822
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 750
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED14.74%897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group