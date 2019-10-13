Haitong UniTrust Internationl Lsng Ld : COMPLETION OF REORGANIZATION UNDER THE PROSPECTUS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1905)

COMPLETION OF REORGANIZATION

UNDER THE PROSPECTUS

Reference is made to the prospectus of Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated May 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Prospectus shall have the same meanings as those used in this announcement.

As disclosed in the section headed "History, Reorganization and Corporate Structure - Reorganization" of the Prospectus, Haitong UT Holding Limited held 25% equity interest in each of Gui'an UT, Haitong UniTrust Financial Leasing and Haitong UniFortune and, pursuant to the agreements entered into on October 23, 2017 and November 20, 2017, Haitong UT Capital agreed to transfer 100% equity interest of Haitong UT Holding Limited to the Group, at a consideration determined on the basis of the then applicable latest unaudited net asset value of Haitong UT Holding Limited.

The Company is pleased to announce that on October 11, 2019, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed all procedures for the acquisition of 100% equity interest of Haitong UT Holding Limited (the "Acquisition") at a consideration of approximately HKD192,534,596 (being the latest unaudited net asset value of Haitong UT Holding Limited stipulated in the equity transfer agreement). Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, holds 40%, 100% and 100% equity interest in Gui'an UT, Haitong UniTrust Financial Leasing and Haitong UniFortune, respectively.

By order of the Board

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

REN Peng

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

October 13, 2019