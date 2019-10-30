Haitong UniTrust Internationl Lsng Ld : FINANCIAL DATA SUMMARY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019 0 10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司 Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1905) FINANCIAL DATA SUMMARY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019 This announcement is made by Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Listing Rules") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules. Pursuant to the relevant laws of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), during the term of each debt financing tool issued in the PRC interbank market, the Company has to disclose the financial statements for the third quarter of the year on or before October 31 of each year. The enclosed financial statements are unaudited financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as well as the Company (excluding its subsidiaries) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for disclosure on the websites of the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange at https://www.cfae.cn, the Shanghai Clearing House at http://www.shclearing.comand China Money at http://www.chinamoney.com.cn. This announcement and the attached financial statements are originally prepared in Chinese and have been published in both English and Chinese. Where any inconsistency or conflict exists between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. Shareholders of the Company and public investors should note that the attached financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the PRC accounting standards and have not been audited nor reviewed by the auditors of the Company. By order of the Board Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. REN Peng Chairman Shanghai, the PRC October 30, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. REN Peng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. DING Xueqing and Ms. ZHOU Jianli as Executive Directors; Mr. WU Shukun and Mr. ZHANG Shaohua as Non- executive Directors; Mr. JIANG Yulin, Mr. YO Shin, Mr. ZENG Qingsheng and Mr. WU Yat Wai as Independent Non-executive Directors. Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unit: RMB) Assets September 30,2019 December 31, 2018 September 30,2019 December 31, 2018 The Group The Group The Company The Company （Unaudited) (Audited) （Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets: Cash and bank balances 4,812,716,465.16 4,283,957,156.26 3,950,442,949.17 3,315,679,961.76 Notes receivable - 995,000.00 - 995,000.00 Accounts receivable 39,385,603.65 41,237,466.26 35,692,999.72 30,667,485.50 Long-term receivables due within one year 38,853,730,930.59 34,432,522,134.42 37,638,420,260.74 32,980,828,092.76 Entrusted loans and other loans due within one year 866,169,115.85 671,861,800.45 552,842,184.34 554,284,550.16 Derivative financial assets 106,089,738.92 10,170,127.68 106,089,738.92 7,814,456.85 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 226,505,155.86 2,326,319,110.77 225,379,916.66 1,950,321,041.65 Financial assets held under resale agreements 917,632,902.05 980,836,428.48 917,632,902.05 980,836,428.48 Prepayments 54,837,912.20 56,212,410.05 11,605,533.52 6,608,250.84 Other receivables 210,347,047.18 406,233,130.88 614,511,534.35 400,287,278.60 Other current assets 436,763,732.98 262,474,550.61 93,333,725.07 138,068,040.90 Total current assets 46,524,178,604.44 43,472,819,315.86 44,145,951,744.54 40,366,390,587.50 Non-current assets: Long-term receivables 38,583,206,058.45 33,124,169,207.65 36,976,592,447.19 31,658,285,311.44 Entrusted loans and other loans 222,528,728.36 124,552,982.78 29,955,817.28 62,407,876.90 Long-term equity investments 711,380,899.72 245,798,587.33 2,538,147,423.72 2,330,717,062.23 Other non-current financial assets 35,752,627.95 36,078,000.00 - - Fixed assets 4,648,085,053.74 4,066,544,043.38 105,537,568.71 30,790,516.66 Intangible assets 13,610,001.16 14,342,713.00 12,705,751.43 13,322,253.89 Long-term deferred expenses 7,012,046.62 11,148,022.73 6,434,406.67 10,409,527.11 Right-of-use assets 168,088,449.26 ------- 163,225,720.14 ------- Deferred tax assets 911,788,382.73 727,607,215.12 889,082,035.81 706,925,272.60 Other non-current assets 352,840,315.08 288,320,475.34 216,819,538.70 155,633,231.43 Total non-current assets 45,654,292,563.07 38,638,561,247.33 40,938,500,709.65 34,968,491,052.26 Total assets 92,178,471,167.51 82,111,380,563.19 85,084,452,454.19 75,334,881,639.76 Liabilities Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 3,889,361,134.88 5,402,819,285.82 3,804,486,287.45 5,083,680,683.82 Derivative financial liabilities 126,321,332.16 23,472,150.89 19,236,410.54 5,278,800.79 Notes payable 778,824,292.98 358,796,073.72 778,824,292.98 358,796,073.72 Accounts payable 2,734,844,188.62 2,535,304,599.71 2,492,598,515.94 2,265,562,464.82 Payroll payables 152,185,590.19 138,191,889.92 105,448,050.43 105,572,589.32 Advance receipts 33,735,439.68 4,710,409.83 - - Taxes payable 297,535,279.62 372,452,667.33 285,848,018.82 352,991,138.10 Other payables 1,512,603,784.93 631,090,465.93 639,383,802.03 556,803,787.55 Non-current liabilities due within one year 31,133,933,039.24 25,616,114,997.84 30,527,640,056.32 23,783,474,209.28 Total current liabilities 40,659,344,082.30 35,082,952,540.99 38,653,465,434.51 32,512,159,747.40 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 15,376,063,040.32 12,836,537,882.95 12,356,708,608.57 9,864,492,468.32 Bonds payable 11,444,237,886.41 14,594,791,687.86 11,444,237,886.41 14,594,791,687.86 Lease liabilities 126,508,972.78 ------- 124,921,650.53 ------- Deferred revenue 55,400,162.68 - 55,399,537.04 - Long-term payables 9,144,463,687.41 6,664,935,216.60 7,537,921,177.07 6,299,911,734.09 Deferred tax liabilities 10,288,009.07 12,318,908.72 - - Total non-current liabilities 36,156,961,758.67 34,108,583,696.13 31,519,188,859.62 30,759,195,890.27 Total liabilities 76,816,305,840.97 69,191,536,237.12 70,172,654,294.13 63,271,355,637.67 Equity Share capital 8,235,300,000.00 7,000,000,000.00 8,235,300,000.00 7,000,000,000.00 Other equity instrument 1,224,562,329.84 1,237,007,671.71 1,224,562,329.84 1,237,007,671.71 Capital reserve 2,546,184,472.06 1,784,775,691.17 2,518,662,378.11 1,792,060,042.54 Surplus reserve 203,445,828.78 203,445,828.78 203,445,828.78 203,445,828.78 Other comprehensive income (32,880,950.00) (9,616,901.82) 8,620,392.24 - Retained profits 3,177,718,223.72 2,209,205,403.69 2,721,207,231.09 1,831,012,459.06 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 15,354,329,904.40 12,424,817,693.53 ------- ------- Non-controlling interests 7,835,422.14 495,026,632.54 ------- ------- Total equity 15,362,165,326.54 12,919,844,326.07 14,911,798,160.06 12,063,526,002.09 Total liabilities and equity 92,178,471,167.51 82,111,380,563.19 85,084,452,454.19 75,334,881,639.76 Person In Charge Ding Xueqing Person In Charge Zhou Jianli Head Of Accounting Lin Nianxin Of The Company Of Accounting Department Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2019 (Unit: RMB) January to September January to September January to September January to September 2019 2018 2019 2018 The Group The Group The Company The Company (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) I. Total operating revenue 5,367,410,066.79 3,840,456,993.63 4,671,079,487.22 3,462,024,568.45 Less: Operating cost (2,546,334,607.73) (1,683,358,133.79) (2,206,965,476.60) (1,535,182,067.35) Taxes and surcharges (5,544,704.77) (4,624,076.33) (4,952,345.21) (4,004,250.76) General and administrative expenses (602,757,937.75) (421,391,320.78) (474,206,205.84) (328,794,784.45) Financial expenses (206,981.05) (27,744,195.44) (8,065,998.63) (32,447,879.82) Add: Other income 22,667,566.61 6,202,423.20 20,438,703.91 1,484,199.52 Investment gains 95,233,037.21 36,907,668.73 85,180,812.66 30,323,420.53 Including: Investment gains from a joint venture 5,719,711.75 11,658,892.91 5,719,711.75 11,658,892.91 Gains arising from changes in fair value (losses are denoted by "-") (92,528,706.56) 57,581,131.53 (17,732,436.95) 37,092,004.72 Impairment losses under expected loss model (855,979,573.93) (521,925,965.34) (847,590,682.55) (520,882,650.55) Other impairment losses (13,538,697.96) (1,972,116.11) (13,538,697.96) (1,972,116.11) Gains arising from disposal of assets (losses are denoted by "-") (48,474,421.60) (4,804,318.95) (48,474,421.60) (4,804,318.95) II. Operating profit 1,319,945,039.26 1,275,328,090.35 1,155,172,738.45 1,102,836,125.23 Add: Non-operating income 50,756,127.46 43,392,007.01 50,742,115.05 35,600,007.00 Less: Non-operating expenses (499,816.20) (49,989.44) (498,776.65) (49,242.78) III. Total profit 1,370,201,350.52 1,318,670,107.92 1,205,416,076.85 1,138,386,889.45 Less: Income tax expenses (336,217,029.11) (334,113,912.79) (288,192,859.20) (287,683,341.25) IV. Net profit 1,033,984,321.41 984,556,195.13 917,223,217.65 850,703,548.20 (I) Classified based on operation continuity : 1. Net profit from continuing operations 1,033,984,321.41 984,556,195.13 917,223,217.65 850,703,548.20 (II) Classified based on the nature of ownership: 1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 995,624,224.78 950,622,679.26 917,223,217.65 850,703,548.20 2. Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 38,360,096.63 33,933,515.87 ------- ------- V. Other comprehensive income, net of tax 22,741,778.47 673,320.45 8,620,392.24 - Other comprehensive income, net of tax, attributable to owners of the Company 22,741,778.47 673,320.45 8,620,392.24 - Including: Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss: -Exchange differences from translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies 31,274,912.26 673,320.45 - - -Reserves for cash flow hedging (8,533,133.79) - 8,620,392.24 - Other comprehensive income, net of tax, attributable to non-controlling interests - - ------- ------- VI. Total comprehensive income, net of tax 1,056,726,099.88 985,229,515.58 925,843,609.89 850,703,548.20 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the Company 1,018,366,003.25 951,295,999.71 925,843,609.89 850,703,548.20 Total comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests 38,360,096.63 33,933,515.87 ------- ------- VII. Earnings per share (I) Basic earnings per share 0.13 0.13 ------- ------- (II) Diluted earnings per share 0.13 ------- ------- ------- Person In Charge Ding Xueqing Person In Charge Zhou Jianli Head Of Accounting Lin Nianxin Of The Company Of Accounting Department Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2019 (Unit: RMB) January to September January to September January to September January to September 2019 2018 2019 2018 The Group The Group The Company The Company (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) I. Cash flows from operating activities Cash received from lease business 30,853,892,345.99 21,548,203,963.42 29,490,417,868.99 20,277,239,145.08 Cash received from factoring, entrusted loans and other loans 3,432,705,550.49 7,213,861,119.48 3,169,614,406.44 6,988,317,154.84 Net guarantee deposits received 1,547,962,536.78 2,381,353,295.87 1,590,961,204.45 2,354,634,409.20 Cash received from sales of goods and rendering of services 920,408,906.75 591,036,585.34 684,776,718.33 480,755,708.54 Cash received from tax refunds 22,237,335.30 - 20,103,537.47 - Cash received relating to other operating activities 724,503,842.40 646,772,204.35 329,114,384.63 175,894,299.18 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 37,501,710,517.71 32,381,227,168.46 35,284,988,120.31 30,276,840,716.84 Net cash paid for purchase of leased assets (36,799,442,746.48) (31,140,144,834.40) (35,669,072,013.22) (29,773,753,973.32) Cash paid for factoring, entrusted loans and other loans (4,143,634,595.06) (3,940,840,308.16) (3,685,045,022.09) (3,742,286,776.83) Cash payments of interest (1,976,779,776.34) (1,498,733,126.97) (1,849,675,671.02) (1,419,800,572.43) Cash paid to and on behalf of employees (408,260,438.27) (347,790,598.87) (318,733,690.49) (268,996,064.96) Cash payments of taxes and surcharges (595,745,243.57) (529,889,161.91) (533,117,011.31) (492,813,754.78) Cash paid relating to other operating activities (304,397,224.94) (546,166,508.81) (513,372,620.51) (550,762,808.66) Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities (44,228,260,024.66) (38,003,564,539.12) (42,569,016,028.64) (36,248,413,950.98) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities (6,726,549,506.95) (5,622,337,370.66) (7,284,027,908.33) (5,971,573,234.14) II. Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from investments 30,901,530,430.03 29,681,042,552.57 29,771,840,430.03 28,162,111,705.00 Cash received from investment gains 89,513,325.46 25,248,775.82 79,461,100.91 18,664,527.62 Cash received from related parties - 159,436,244.91 20,000,000.00 - Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 75,607.27 51,162.04 74,567.72 46,299.88 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 30,991,119,362.76 29,865,778,735.34 29,871,376,098.66 28,180,822,532.50 Cash paid for investments (28,758,530,430.03) (32,281,624,209.71) (28,201,551,079.77) (30,546,644,896.83) Cash paid to related parties - (161,362,421.67) (186,080,972.08) - Cash paid for acquisition of a subsidiary (172,314,184.13) - - - Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets (611,168,036.61) (48,354,044.15) (118,265,312.78) (11,985,071.35) Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities (29,542,012,650.77) (32,491,340,675.53) (28,505,897,364.63) (30,558,629,968.18) Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 1,449,106,711.99 (2,625,561,940.19) 1,365,478,734.03 (2,377,807,435.68) Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from capital injections 2,045,760,811.28 1,803,797.00 2,040,364,186.23 - Cash received from borrowings 17,610,902,655.81 16,083,930,678.68 16,859,131,444.19 14,906,243,199.67 Cash received from issuance of bonds 19,718,816,217.43 18,264,822,669.16 19,718,816,217.43 18,264,822,669.16 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 39,375,479,684.52 34,350,557,144.84 38,618,311,847.85 33,171,065,868.83 Cash repayments of borrowings and bonds (33,236,258,752.96) (23,560,580,602.57) (31,983,926,179.52) (22,680,212,767.15) Cash paid relating to other financing activities (130,796,811.56) (86,039,912.34) (129,655,677.34) (84,580,882.17) Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profits (50,061,599.02) (49,825,941.52) (50,061,599.02) (49,825,941.52) Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities (33,417,117,163.54) (23,696,446,456.43) (32,163,643,455.88) (22,814,619,590.84) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 5,958,362,520.98 10,654,110,688.41 6,454,668,391.97 10,356,446,277.99 IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 31,463,706.39 (8,429,314.84) 29,394,931.77 (6,476,469.21) V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 712,383,432.41 2,397,782,062.72 565,514,149.44 2,000,589,138.96 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the end of last year 3,662,766,495.66 1,969,638,845.45 3,200,223,276.46 1,419,353,178.85 VI. Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period 4,375,149,928.07 4,367,420,908.17 3,765,737,425.90 3,419,942,317.81 Person In Charge Ding Xueqing Person In Charge Zhou Jianli Head Of Accounting Lin Nianxin Of The Company Of Accounting Department Attachments Original document

