MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Haitong UniTrust Internationl Lsng Co Ld    1905   CNE100003K61

HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONL LSNG CO LD

(1905)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haitong UniTrust Internationl Lsng Ld : FINANCIAL DATA SUMMARY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

0
10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1905)

FINANCIAL DATA SUMMARY

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is made by Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Listing Rules") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to the relevant laws of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), during the term of each debt financing tool issued in the PRC interbank market, the Company has to disclose the financial statements for the third quarter of the year on or before October 31 of each year.

The enclosed financial statements are unaudited financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as well as the Company (excluding its subsidiaries) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for disclosure on the websites of the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange at https://www.cfae.cn, the Shanghai Clearing House at http://www.shclearing.comand China Money at http://www.chinamoney.com.cn.

This announcement and the attached financial statements are originally prepared in Chinese and have been published in both English and Chinese. Where any inconsistency or conflict exists between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Shareholders of the Company and public investors should note that the attached financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the PRC accounting standards and have not been audited nor reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

By order of the Board

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

REN Peng

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

October 30, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. REN Peng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. DING Xueqing and Ms. ZHOU Jianli as Executive Directors; Mr. WU Shukun and Mr. ZHANG Shaohua as Non- executive Directors; Mr. JIANG Yulin, Mr. YO Shin, Mr. ZENG Qingsheng and Mr. WU Yat Wai as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

(Unit: RMB)

Assets

September 30,2019

December 31, 2018

September 30,2019

December 31, 2018

The Group

The Group

The Company

The Company

Unaudited)

(Audited)

Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current assets:

Cash and bank balances

4,812,716,465.16

4,283,957,156.26

3,950,442,949.17

3,315,679,961.76

Notes receivable

-

995,000.00

-

995,000.00

Accounts receivable

39,385,603.65

41,237,466.26

35,692,999.72

30,667,485.50

Long-term receivables due within one year

38,853,730,930.59

34,432,522,134.42

37,638,420,260.74

32,980,828,092.76

Entrusted loans and other loans due within one year

866,169,115.85

671,861,800.45

552,842,184.34

554,284,550.16

Derivative financial assets

106,089,738.92

10,170,127.68

106,089,738.92

7,814,456.85

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

226,505,155.86

2,326,319,110.77

225,379,916.66

1,950,321,041.65

Financial assets held under resale agreements

917,632,902.05

980,836,428.48

917,632,902.05

980,836,428.48

Prepayments

54,837,912.20

56,212,410.05

11,605,533.52

6,608,250.84

Other receivables

210,347,047.18

406,233,130.88

614,511,534.35

400,287,278.60

Other current assets

436,763,732.98

262,474,550.61

93,333,725.07

138,068,040.90

Total current assets

46,524,178,604.44

43,472,819,315.86

44,145,951,744.54

40,366,390,587.50

Non-current assets:

Long-term receivables

38,583,206,058.45

33,124,169,207.65

36,976,592,447.19

31,658,285,311.44

Entrusted loans and other loans

222,528,728.36

124,552,982.78

29,955,817.28

62,407,876.90

Long-term equity investments

711,380,899.72

245,798,587.33

2,538,147,423.72

2,330,717,062.23

Other non-current financial assets

35,752,627.95

36,078,000.00

-

-

Fixed assets

4,648,085,053.74

4,066,544,043.38

105,537,568.71

30,790,516.66

Intangible assets

13,610,001.16

14,342,713.00

12,705,751.43

13,322,253.89

Long-term deferred expenses

7,012,046.62

11,148,022.73

6,434,406.67

10,409,527.11

Right-of-use assets

168,088,449.26

-------

163,225,720.14

-------

Deferred tax assets

911,788,382.73

727,607,215.12

889,082,035.81

706,925,272.60

Other non-current assets

352,840,315.08

288,320,475.34

216,819,538.70

155,633,231.43

Total non-current assets

45,654,292,563.07

38,638,561,247.33

40,938,500,709.65

34,968,491,052.26

Total assets

92,178,471,167.51

82,111,380,563.19

85,084,452,454.19

75,334,881,639.76

Liabilities

Current Liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

3,889,361,134.88

5,402,819,285.82

3,804,486,287.45

5,083,680,683.82

Derivative financial liabilities

126,321,332.16

23,472,150.89

19,236,410.54

5,278,800.79

Notes payable

778,824,292.98

358,796,073.72

778,824,292.98

358,796,073.72

Accounts payable

2,734,844,188.62

2,535,304,599.71

2,492,598,515.94

2,265,562,464.82

Payroll payables

152,185,590.19

138,191,889.92

105,448,050.43

105,572,589.32

Advance receipts

33,735,439.68

4,710,409.83

-

-

Taxes payable

297,535,279.62

372,452,667.33

285,848,018.82

352,991,138.10

Other payables

1,512,603,784.93

631,090,465.93

639,383,802.03

556,803,787.55

Non-current liabilities due within one year

31,133,933,039.24

25,616,114,997.84

30,527,640,056.32

23,783,474,209.28

Total current liabilities

40,659,344,082.30

35,082,952,540.99

38,653,465,434.51

32,512,159,747.40

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

15,376,063,040.32

12,836,537,882.95

12,356,708,608.57

9,864,492,468.32

Bonds payable

11,444,237,886.41

14,594,791,687.86

11,444,237,886.41

14,594,791,687.86

Lease liabilities

126,508,972.78

-------

124,921,650.53

-------

Deferred revenue

55,400,162.68

-

55,399,537.04

-

Long-term payables

9,144,463,687.41

6,664,935,216.60

7,537,921,177.07

6,299,911,734.09

Deferred tax liabilities

10,288,009.07

12,318,908.72

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

36,156,961,758.67

34,108,583,696.13

31,519,188,859.62

30,759,195,890.27

Total liabilities

76,816,305,840.97

69,191,536,237.12

70,172,654,294.13

63,271,355,637.67

Equity

Share capital

8,235,300,000.00

7,000,000,000.00

8,235,300,000.00

7,000,000,000.00

Other equity instrument

1,224,562,329.84

1,237,007,671.71

1,224,562,329.84

1,237,007,671.71

Capital reserve

2,546,184,472.06

1,784,775,691.17

2,518,662,378.11

1,792,060,042.54

Surplus reserve

203,445,828.78

203,445,828.78

203,445,828.78

203,445,828.78

Other comprehensive income

(32,880,950.00)

(9,616,901.82)

8,620,392.24

-

Retained profits

3,177,718,223.72

2,209,205,403.69

2,721,207,231.09

1,831,012,459.06

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

15,354,329,904.40

12,424,817,693.53

-------

-------

Non-controlling interests

7,835,422.14

495,026,632.54

-------

-------

Total equity

15,362,165,326.54

12,919,844,326.07

14,911,798,160.06

12,063,526,002.09

Total liabilities and equity

92,178,471,167.51

82,111,380,563.19

85,084,452,454.19

75,334,881,639.76

Person In Charge

Ding Xueqing

Person In Charge

Zhou Jianli

Head Of Accounting

Lin Nianxin

Of The Company

Of Accounting

Department

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2019

(Unit: RMB)

January to September

January to September

January to September

January to September

2019

2018

2019

2018

The Group

The Group

The Company

The Company

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

I. Total operating revenue

5,367,410,066.79

3,840,456,993.63

4,671,079,487.22

3,462,024,568.45

Less:

Operating cost

(2,546,334,607.73)

(1,683,358,133.79)

(2,206,965,476.60)

(1,535,182,067.35)

Taxes and surcharges

(5,544,704.77)

(4,624,076.33)

(4,952,345.21)

(4,004,250.76)

General and administrative expenses

(602,757,937.75)

(421,391,320.78)

(474,206,205.84)

(328,794,784.45)

Financial expenses

(206,981.05)

(27,744,195.44)

(8,065,998.63)

(32,447,879.82)

Add:

Other income

22,667,566.61

6,202,423.20

20,438,703.91

1,484,199.52

Investment gains

95,233,037.21

36,907,668.73

85,180,812.66

30,323,420.53

Including: Investment gains from a joint venture

5,719,711.75

11,658,892.91

5,719,711.75

11,658,892.91

Gains arising from changes in fair value (losses are

denoted by "-")

(92,528,706.56)

57,581,131.53

(17,732,436.95)

37,092,004.72

Impairment losses under expected loss model

(855,979,573.93)

(521,925,965.34)

(847,590,682.55)

(520,882,650.55)

Other impairment losses

(13,538,697.96)

(1,972,116.11)

(13,538,697.96)

(1,972,116.11)

Gains arising from disposal of assets (losses are

denoted by "-")

(48,474,421.60)

(4,804,318.95)

(48,474,421.60)

(4,804,318.95)

II. Operating profit

1,319,945,039.26

1,275,328,090.35

1,155,172,738.45

1,102,836,125.23

Add:

Non-operating income

50,756,127.46

43,392,007.01

50,742,115.05

35,600,007.00

Less:

Non-operating expenses

(499,816.20)

(49,989.44)

(498,776.65)

(49,242.78)

III. Total profit

1,370,201,350.52

1,318,670,107.92

1,205,416,076.85

1,138,386,889.45

Less:

Income tax expenses

(336,217,029.11)

(334,113,912.79)

(288,192,859.20)

(287,683,341.25)

IV. Net profit

1,033,984,321.41

984,556,195.13

917,223,217.65

850,703,548.20

(I) Classified based on operation continuity :

1. Net profit from continuing operations

1,033,984,321.41

984,556,195.13

917,223,217.65

850,703,548.20

(II) Classified based on the nature of ownership:

1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company

995,624,224.78

950,622,679.26

917,223,217.65

850,703,548.20

2. Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests

38,360,096.63

33,933,515.87

-------

-------

V. Other comprehensive income, net of tax

22,741,778.47

673,320.45

8,620,392.24

-

Other comprehensive income, net of tax, attributable to

owners of the Company

22,741,778.47

673,320.45

8,620,392.24

-

Including: Other comprehensive income that will be

reclassified to profit or loss:

-Exchange differences from translation of financial

statements denominated in foreign currencies

31,274,912.26

673,320.45

-

-

-Reserves for cash flow hedging

(8,533,133.79)

-

8,620,392.24

-

Other comprehensive income, net of tax, attributable to

non-controlling interests

-

-

-------

-------

VI. Total comprehensive income, net of tax

1,056,726,099.88

985,229,515.58

925,843,609.89

850,703,548.20

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

Company

1,018,366,003.25

951,295,999.71

925,843,609.89

850,703,548.20

Total comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests

38,360,096.63

33,933,515.87

-------

-------

VII. Earnings per share

(I) Basic earnings per share

0.13

0.13

-------

-------

(II) Diluted earnings per share

0.13

-------

-------

-------

Person In Charge

Ding Xueqing

Person In Charge

Zhou Jianli

Head Of Accounting

Lin Nianxin

Of The Company

Of Accounting

Department

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2019 (Unit: RMB)

January to September

January to September

January to September

January to September

2019

2018

2019

2018

The Group

The Group

The Company

The Company

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

I.

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from lease business

30,853,892,345.99

21,548,203,963.42

29,490,417,868.99

20,277,239,145.08

Cash received from factoring, entrusted loans and other loans

3,432,705,550.49

7,213,861,119.48

3,169,614,406.44

6,988,317,154.84

Net guarantee deposits received

1,547,962,536.78

2,381,353,295.87

1,590,961,204.45

2,354,634,409.20

Cash received from sales of goods and rendering of services

920,408,906.75

591,036,585.34

684,776,718.33

480,755,708.54

Cash received from tax refunds

22,237,335.30

-

20,103,537.47

-

Cash received relating to other operating activities

724,503,842.40

646,772,204.35

329,114,384.63

175,894,299.18

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities

37,501,710,517.71

32,381,227,168.46

35,284,988,120.31

30,276,840,716.84

Net cash paid for purchase of leased assets

(36,799,442,746.48)

(31,140,144,834.40)

(35,669,072,013.22)

(29,773,753,973.32)

Cash paid for factoring, entrusted loans and other loans

(4,143,634,595.06)

(3,940,840,308.16)

(3,685,045,022.09)

(3,742,286,776.83)

Cash payments of interest

(1,976,779,776.34)

(1,498,733,126.97)

(1,849,675,671.02)

(1,419,800,572.43)

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

(408,260,438.27)

(347,790,598.87)

(318,733,690.49)

(268,996,064.96)

Cash payments of taxes and surcharges

(595,745,243.57)

(529,889,161.91)

(533,117,011.31)

(492,813,754.78)

Cash paid relating to other operating activities

(304,397,224.94)

(546,166,508.81)

(513,372,620.51)

(550,762,808.66)

Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities

(44,228,260,024.66)

(38,003,564,539.12)

(42,569,016,028.64)

(36,248,413,950.98)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

(6,726,549,506.95)

(5,622,337,370.66)

(7,284,027,908.33)

(5,971,573,234.14)

II.

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash received from investments

30,901,530,430.03

29,681,042,552.57

29,771,840,430.03

28,162,111,705.00

Cash received from investment gains

89,513,325.46

25,248,775.82

79,461,100.91

18,664,527.62

Cash received from related parties

-

159,436,244.91

20,000,000.00

-

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and

other long-term assets

75,607.27

51,162.04

74,567.72

46,299.88

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities

30,991,119,362.76

29,865,778,735.34

29,871,376,098.66

28,180,822,532.50

Cash paid for investments

(28,758,530,430.03)

(32,281,624,209.71)

(28,201,551,079.77)

(30,546,644,896.83)

Cash paid to related parties

-

(161,362,421.67)

(186,080,972.08)

-

Cash paid for acquisition of a subsidiary

(172,314,184.13)

-

-

-

Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other

long-term assets

(611,168,036.61)

(48,354,044.15)

(118,265,312.78)

(11,985,071.35)

Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities

(29,542,012,650.77)

(32,491,340,675.53)

(28,505,897,364.63)

(30,558,629,968.18)

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

1,449,106,711.99

(2,625,561,940.19)

1,365,478,734.03

(2,377,807,435.68)

  1. Cash flows from financing activities

Cash received from capital injections

2,045,760,811.28

1,803,797.00

2,040,364,186.23

-

Cash received from borrowings

17,610,902,655.81

16,083,930,678.68

16,859,131,444.19

14,906,243,199.67

Cash received from issuance of bonds

19,718,816,217.43

18,264,822,669.16

19,718,816,217.43

18,264,822,669.16

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

39,375,479,684.52

34,350,557,144.84

38,618,311,847.85

33,171,065,868.83

Cash repayments of borrowings and bonds

(33,236,258,752.96)

(23,560,580,602.57)

(31,983,926,179.52)

(22,680,212,767.15)

Cash paid relating to other financing activities

(130,796,811.56)

(86,039,912.34)

(129,655,677.34)

(84,580,882.17)

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profits

(50,061,599.02)

(49,825,941.52)

(50,061,599.02)

(49,825,941.52)

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities

(33,417,117,163.54)

(23,696,446,456.43)

(32,163,643,455.88)

(22,814,619,590.84)

Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities

5,958,362,520.98

10,654,110,688.41

6,454,668,391.97

10,356,446,277.99

IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

31,463,706.39

(8,429,314.84)

29,394,931.77

(6,476,469.21)

V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

712,383,432.41

2,397,782,062.72

565,514,149.44

2,000,589,138.96

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the end of last year

3,662,766,495.66

1,969,638,845.45

3,200,223,276.46

1,419,353,178.85

VI. Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period

4,375,149,928.07

4,367,420,908.17

3,765,737,425.90

3,419,942,317.81

Person In Charge

Ding Xueqing

Person In Charge

Zhou Jianli

Head Of Accounting

Lin Nianxin

Of The Company

Of Accounting

Department

Disclaimer

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:21:06 UTC
