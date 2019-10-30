Haitong UniTrust Internationl Lsng Ld : FINANCIAL DATA SUMMARY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019
0
10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT
海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1905)
FINANCIAL DATA SUMMARY
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019
This announcement is made by Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Listing Rules") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules.
Pursuant to the relevant laws of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), during the term of each debt financing tool issued in the PRC interbank market, the Company has to disclose the financial statements for the third quarter of the year on or before October 31 of each year.
The enclosed financial statements are unaudited financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as well as the Company (excluding its subsidiaries) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for disclosure on the websites of the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange at https://www.cfae.cn, the Shanghai Clearing House at http://www.shclearing.comand China Money at http://www.chinamoney.com.cn.
This announcement and the attached financial statements are originally prepared in Chinese and have been published in both English and Chinese. Where any inconsistency or conflict exists between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Shareholders of the Company and public investors should note that the attached financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the PRC accounting standards and have not been audited nor reviewed by the auditors of the Company.
By order of the Board
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
REN Peng
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC
October 30, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. REN Peng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. DING Xueqing and Ms. ZHOU Jianli as Executive Directors; Mr. WU Shukun and Mr. ZHANG Shaohua as Non- executive Directors; Mr. JIANG Yulin, Mr. YO Shin, Mr. ZENG Qingsheng and Mr. WU Yat Wai as Independent Non-executive Directors.
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
(Unit: RMB)
Assets
September 30,2019
December 31, 2018
September 30,2019
December 31, 2018
The Group
The Group
The Company
The Company
（Unaudited)
(Audited)
（Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current assets:
Cash and bank balances
4,812,716,465.16
4,283,957,156.26
3,950,442,949.17
3,315,679,961.76
Notes receivable
-
995,000.00
-
995,000.00
Accounts receivable
39,385,603.65
41,237,466.26
35,692,999.72
30,667,485.50
Long-term receivables due within one year
38,853,730,930.59
34,432,522,134.42
37,638,420,260.74
32,980,828,092.76
Entrusted loans and other loans due within one year
866,169,115.85
671,861,800.45
552,842,184.34
554,284,550.16
Derivative financial assets
106,089,738.92
10,170,127.68
106,089,738.92
7,814,456.85
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
226,505,155.86
2,326,319,110.77
225,379,916.66
1,950,321,041.65
Financial assets held under resale agreements
917,632,902.05
980,836,428.48
917,632,902.05
980,836,428.48
Prepayments
54,837,912.20
56,212,410.05
11,605,533.52
6,608,250.84
Other receivables
210,347,047.18
406,233,130.88
614,511,534.35
400,287,278.60
Other current assets
436,763,732.98
262,474,550.61
93,333,725.07
138,068,040.90
Total current assets
46,524,178,604.44
43,472,819,315.86
44,145,951,744.54
40,366,390,587.50
Non-current assets:
Long-term receivables
38,583,206,058.45
33,124,169,207.65
36,976,592,447.19
31,658,285,311.44
Entrusted loans and other loans
222,528,728.36
124,552,982.78
29,955,817.28
62,407,876.90
Long-term equity investments
711,380,899.72
245,798,587.33
2,538,147,423.72
2,330,717,062.23
Other non-current financial assets
35,752,627.95
36,078,000.00
-
-
Fixed assets
4,648,085,053.74
4,066,544,043.38
105,537,568.71
30,790,516.66
Intangible assets
13,610,001.16
14,342,713.00
12,705,751.43
13,322,253.89
Long-term deferred expenses
7,012,046.62
11,148,022.73
6,434,406.67
10,409,527.11
Right-of-use assets
168,088,449.26
-------
163,225,720.14
-------
Deferred tax assets
911,788,382.73
727,607,215.12
889,082,035.81
706,925,272.60
Other non-current assets
352,840,315.08
288,320,475.34
216,819,538.70
155,633,231.43
Total non-current assets
45,654,292,563.07
38,638,561,247.33
40,938,500,709.65
34,968,491,052.26
Total assets
92,178,471,167.51
82,111,380,563.19
85,084,452,454.19
75,334,881,639.76
Liabilities
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
3,889,361,134.88
5,402,819,285.82
3,804,486,287.45
5,083,680,683.82
Derivative financial liabilities
126,321,332.16
23,472,150.89
19,236,410.54
5,278,800.79
Notes payable
778,824,292.98
358,796,073.72
778,824,292.98
358,796,073.72
Accounts payable
2,734,844,188.62
2,535,304,599.71
2,492,598,515.94
2,265,562,464.82
Payroll payables
152,185,590.19
138,191,889.92
105,448,050.43
105,572,589.32
Advance receipts
33,735,439.68
4,710,409.83
-
-
Taxes payable
297,535,279.62
372,452,667.33
285,848,018.82
352,991,138.10
Other payables
1,512,603,784.93
631,090,465.93
639,383,802.03
556,803,787.55
Non-current liabilities due within one year
31,133,933,039.24
25,616,114,997.84
30,527,640,056.32
23,783,474,209.28
Total current liabilities
40,659,344,082.30
35,082,952,540.99
38,653,465,434.51
32,512,159,747.40
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
15,376,063,040.32
12,836,537,882.95
12,356,708,608.57
9,864,492,468.32
Bonds payable
11,444,237,886.41
14,594,791,687.86
11,444,237,886.41
14,594,791,687.86
Lease liabilities
126,508,972.78
-------
124,921,650.53
-------
Deferred revenue
55,400,162.68
-
55,399,537.04
-
Long-term payables
9,144,463,687.41
6,664,935,216.60
7,537,921,177.07
6,299,911,734.09
Deferred tax liabilities
10,288,009.07
12,318,908.72
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
36,156,961,758.67
34,108,583,696.13
31,519,188,859.62
30,759,195,890.27
Total liabilities
76,816,305,840.97
69,191,536,237.12
70,172,654,294.13
63,271,355,637.67
Equity
Share capital
8,235,300,000.00
7,000,000,000.00
8,235,300,000.00
7,000,000,000.00
Other equity instrument
1,224,562,329.84
1,237,007,671.71
1,224,562,329.84
1,237,007,671.71
Capital reserve
2,546,184,472.06
1,784,775,691.17
2,518,662,378.11
1,792,060,042.54
Surplus reserve
203,445,828.78
203,445,828.78
203,445,828.78
203,445,828.78
Other comprehensive income
(32,880,950.00)
(9,616,901.82)
8,620,392.24
-
Retained profits
3,177,718,223.72
2,209,205,403.69
2,721,207,231.09
1,831,012,459.06
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
15,354,329,904.40
12,424,817,693.53
-------
-------
Non-controlling interests
7,835,422.14
495,026,632.54
-------
-------
Total equity
15,362,165,326.54
12,919,844,326.07
14,911,798,160.06
12,063,526,002.09
Total liabilities and equity
92,178,471,167.51
82,111,380,563.19
85,084,452,454.19
75,334,881,639.76
Person In Charge
Ding Xueqing
Person In Charge
Zhou Jianli
Head Of Accounting
Lin Nianxin
Of The Company
Of Accounting
Department
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2019
(Unit: RMB)
January to September
January to September
January to September
January to September
2019
2018
2019
2018
The Group
The Group
The Company
The Company
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
I. Total operating revenue
5,367,410,066.79
3,840,456,993.63
4,671,079,487.22
3,462,024,568.45
Less:
Operating cost
(2,546,334,607.73)
(1,683,358,133.79)
(2,206,965,476.60)
(1,535,182,067.35)
Taxes and surcharges
(5,544,704.77)
(4,624,076.33)
(4,952,345.21)
(4,004,250.76)
General and administrative expenses
(602,757,937.75)
(421,391,320.78)
(474,206,205.84)
(328,794,784.45)
Financial expenses
(206,981.05)
(27,744,195.44)
(8,065,998.63)
(32,447,879.82)
Add:
Other income
22,667,566.61
6,202,423.20
20,438,703.91
1,484,199.52
Investment gains
95,233,037.21
36,907,668.73
85,180,812.66
30,323,420.53
Including: Investment gains from a joint venture
5,719,711.75
11,658,892.91
5,719,711.75
11,658,892.91
Gains arising from changes in fair value (losses are
denoted by "-")
(92,528,706.56)
57,581,131.53
(17,732,436.95)
37,092,004.72
Impairment losses under expected loss model
(855,979,573.93)
(521,925,965.34)
(847,590,682.55)
(520,882,650.55)
Other impairment losses
(13,538,697.96)
(1,972,116.11)
(13,538,697.96)
(1,972,116.11)
Gains arising from disposal of assets (losses are
denoted by "-")
(48,474,421.60)
(4,804,318.95)
(48,474,421.60)
(4,804,318.95)
II. Operating profit
1,319,945,039.26
1,275,328,090.35
1,155,172,738.45
1,102,836,125.23
Add:
Non-operating income
50,756,127.46
43,392,007.01
50,742,115.05
35,600,007.00
Less:
Non-operating expenses
(499,816.20)
(49,989.44)
(498,776.65)
(49,242.78)
III. Total profit
1,370,201,350.52
1,318,670,107.92
1,205,416,076.85
1,138,386,889.45
Less:
Income tax expenses
(336,217,029.11)
(334,113,912.79)
(288,192,859.20)
(287,683,341.25)
IV. Net profit
1,033,984,321.41
984,556,195.13
917,223,217.65
850,703,548.20
(I) Classified based on operation continuity :
1. Net profit from continuing operations
1,033,984,321.41
984,556,195.13
917,223,217.65
850,703,548.20
(II) Classified based on the nature of ownership:
1. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company
995,624,224.78
950,622,679.26
917,223,217.65
850,703,548.20
2. Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
38,360,096.63
33,933,515.87
-------
-------
V. Other comprehensive income, net of tax
22,741,778.47
673,320.45
8,620,392.24
-
Other comprehensive income, net of tax, attributable to
owners of the Company
22,741,778.47
673,320.45
8,620,392.24
-
Including: Other comprehensive income that will be
reclassified to profit or loss:
-Exchange differences from translation of financial
statements denominated in foreign currencies
31,274,912.26
673,320.45
-
-
-Reserves for cash flow hedging
(8,533,133.79)
-
8,620,392.24
-
Other comprehensive income, net of tax, attributable to
non-controlling interests
-
-
-------
-------
VI. Total comprehensive income, net of tax
1,056,726,099.88
985,229,515.58
925,843,609.89
850,703,548.20
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
Company
1,018,366,003.25
951,295,999.71
925,843,609.89
850,703,548.20
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-
controlling interests
38,360,096.63
33,933,515.87
-------
-------
VII. Earnings per share
(I) Basic earnings per share
0.13
0.13
-------
-------
(II) Diluted earnings per share
0.13
-------
-------
-------
Person In Charge
Ding Xueqing
Person In Charge
Zhou Jianli
Head Of Accounting
Lin Nianxin
Of The Company
Of Accounting
Department
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
THE COMPANY'S AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2019 (Unit: RMB)
January to September
January to September
January to September
January to September
2019
2018
2019
2018
The Group
The Group
The Company
The Company
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
I.
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash received from lease business
30,853,892,345.99
21,548,203,963.42
29,490,417,868.99
20,277,239,145.08
Cash received from factoring, entrusted loans and other loans
3,432,705,550.49
7,213,861,119.48
3,169,614,406.44
6,988,317,154.84
Net guarantee deposits received
1,547,962,536.78
2,381,353,295.87
1,590,961,204.45
2,354,634,409.20
Cash received from sales of goods and rendering of services
920,408,906.75
591,036,585.34
684,776,718.33
480,755,708.54
Cash received from tax refunds
22,237,335.30
-
20,103,537.47
-
Cash received relating to other operating activities
724,503,842.40
646,772,204.35
329,114,384.63
175,894,299.18
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
37,501,710,517.71
32,381,227,168.46
35,284,988,120.31
30,276,840,716.84
Net cash paid for purchase of leased assets
(36,799,442,746.48)
(31,140,144,834.40)
(35,669,072,013.22)
(29,773,753,973.32)
Cash paid for factoring, entrusted loans and other loans
(4,143,634,595.06)
(3,940,840,308.16)
(3,685,045,022.09)
(3,742,286,776.83)
Cash payments of interest
(1,976,779,776.34)
(1,498,733,126.97)
(1,849,675,671.02)
(1,419,800,572.43)
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
(408,260,438.27)
(347,790,598.87)
(318,733,690.49)
(268,996,064.96)
Cash payments of taxes and surcharges
(595,745,243.57)
(529,889,161.91)
(533,117,011.31)
(492,813,754.78)
Cash paid relating to other operating activities
(304,397,224.94)
(546,166,508.81)
(513,372,620.51)
(550,762,808.66)
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities
(44,228,260,024.66)
(38,003,564,539.12)
(42,569,016,028.64)
(36,248,413,950.98)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
(6,726,549,506.95)
(5,622,337,370.66)
(7,284,027,908.33)
(5,971,573,234.14)
II.
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash received from investments
30,901,530,430.03
29,681,042,552.57
29,771,840,430.03
28,162,111,705.00
Cash received from investment gains
89,513,325.46
25,248,775.82
79,461,100.91
18,664,527.62
Cash received from related parties
-
159,436,244.91
20,000,000.00
-
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
75,607.27
51,162.04
74,567.72
46,299.88
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
30,991,119,362.76
29,865,778,735.34
29,871,376,098.66
28,180,822,532.50
Cash paid for investments
(28,758,530,430.03)
(32,281,624,209.71)
(28,201,551,079.77)
(30,546,644,896.83)
Cash paid to related parties
-
(161,362,421.67)
(186,080,972.08)
-
Cash paid for acquisition of a subsidiary
(172,314,184.13)
-
-
-
Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other
long-term assets
(611,168,036.61)
(48,354,044.15)
(118,265,312.78)
(11,985,071.35)
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities
(29,542,012,650.77)
(32,491,340,675.53)
(28,505,897,364.63)
(30,558,629,968.18)
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
1,449,106,711.99
(2,625,561,940.19)
1,365,478,734.03
(2,377,807,435.68)
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash received from capital injections
2,045,760,811.28
1,803,797.00
2,040,364,186.23
-
Cash received from borrowings
17,610,902,655.81
16,083,930,678.68
16,859,131,444.19
14,906,243,199.67
Cash received from issuance of bonds
19,718,816,217.43
18,264,822,669.16
19,718,816,217.43
18,264,822,669.16
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
39,375,479,684.52
34,350,557,144.84
38,618,311,847.85
33,171,065,868.83
Cash repayments of borrowings and bonds
(33,236,258,752.96)
(23,560,580,602.57)
(31,983,926,179.52)
(22,680,212,767.15)
Cash paid relating to other financing activities
(130,796,811.56)
(86,039,912.34)
(129,655,677.34)
(84,580,882.17)
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profits
(50,061,599.02)
(49,825,941.52)
(50,061,599.02)
(49,825,941.52)
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
(33,417,117,163.54)
(23,696,446,456.43)
(32,163,643,455.88)
(22,814,619,590.84)
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
5,958,362,520.98
10,654,110,688.41
6,454,668,391.97
10,356,446,277.99
IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
31,463,706.39
(8,429,314.84)
29,394,931.77
(6,476,469.21)
V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
712,383,432.41
2,397,782,062.72
565,514,149.44
2,000,589,138.96
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the end of last year
3,662,766,495.66
1,969,638,845.45
3,200,223,276.46
1,419,353,178.85
VI. Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period
