HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales August 2018

09/11/2018

September 11, 2018

Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative director: Mr. Hirokazu Toda, President

(First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2433)

Inquiries: Mr. Satoru Yagi, Executive Manager,

Investor Relations Division

Tel: +81-(3) 6441-9033

Non-Consolidated Billings of Hakuhodo Inc., Daiko Advertising Inc.

and Yomiko Advertising Inc. August 2018

Monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies (non-consolidated), all of which are subsidiaries of the company, were as follows;

(1) Billings by Type of Service for August 2018 (Single month)

(Millions of yen)

August

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

YoY comparisons

FY2018

Results

Change

（%)

Share (%)

H a k u h

o d

o

Newspapers

2,371

1,970

2,072

102

5.2%

4.0%

Magazines

1,028

1,047

879

-168

-16.0%

1.7%

Radio

584

584

512

-72

-12.3%

1.0%

Television

19,657

21,711

21,590

-121

-0.6%

42.0%

Subtotal

23,641

25,312

25,054

-258

-1.0%

48.7%

Internet media

4,418

4,939

5,755

816

16.5%

11.2%

Outdoor media

1,482

1,653

1,505

-148

-9.0%

2.9%

Creative

7,002

7,011

8,132

1,121

16.0%

15.8%

Marketing/Promotion

10,015

10,548

10,245

-303

-2.9%

19.9%

Others

461

703

701

-2

-0.3%

1.4%

Subtotal

23,379

24,856

26,339

1,483

6.0%

51.3%

Total

47,021

50,169

51,394

1,225

2.4%

100.0%

D a i k

o

Newspapers

934

1,009

772

-237

-23.5%

9.4%

Magazines

148

165

132

-33

-20.0%

1.6%

Radio

155

179

163

-16

-8.9%

2.0%

Television

4,774

4,810

4,006

-804

-16.7%

48.5%

Subtotal

6,012

6,165

5,074

-1,091

-17.7%

61.5%

Internet media

401

497

578

81

16.3%

7.0%

Outdoor media

545

511

353

-158

-30.9%

4.3%

Creative

680

675

772

97

14.4%

9.4%

Marketing/Promotion

1,336

1,319

1,291

-28

-2.1%

15.6%

Others

176

161

183

22

13.7%

2.2%

Subtotal

3,142

3,165

3,179

14

0.4%

38.5%

Total

9,155

9,330

8,254

-1,076

-11.5%

100.0%

Y

o m i k

o

Newspapers

321

314

312

-2

-0.6%

5.4%

Magazines

31

116

42

-74

-63.8%

0.7%

Radio

123

93

79

-14

-15.1%

1.4%

Television

1,584

1,860

2,074

214

11.5%

35.9%

Subtotal

2,061

2,385

2,509

124

5.2%

43.4%

Internet media

282

292

314

22

7.5%

5.4%

Outdoor media

249

138

356

218

158.0%

6.2%

Creative

665

487

446

-41

-8.4%

7.7%

Marketing/Promotion

2,015

2,457

1,941

-516

-21.0%

33.6%

Others

126

152

217

65

42.8%

3.8%

Subtotal

3,339

3,528

3,275

-253

-7.2%

56.6%

Total

5,400

5,913

5,785

-128

-2.2%

100.0%

（２）Billings by Type of Service for August 2018 （Cumulative）

(Millions of yen)

August（Cumulative）

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

YoY comparisons

FY2018

Results

Change

（%)

Share (%)

H a k u h

o d

o

Newspapers

14,069

12,130

10,458

-1,672

-13.8%

3.8%

Magazines

5,243

4,638

3,730

-908

-19.6%

1.4%

Radio

3,213

3,062

2,699

-363

-11.9%

1.0%

Television

120,011

122,705

122,584

-121

-0.1%

44.6%

Subtotal

142,538

142,537

139,473

-3,064

-2.1%

50.8%

Internet media

23,177

26,803

31,362

4,559

17.0%

11.4%

Outdoor media

8,559

9,572

8,359

-1,213

-12.7%

3.0%

Creative

34,574

37,516

38,516

1,000

2.7%

14.0%

Marketing/Promotion

46,336

52,090

52,776

686

1.3%

19.2%

Others

3,245

4,124

4,281

157

3.8%

1.6%

Subtotal

115,893

130,107

135,296

5,189

4.0%

49.2%

Total

258,432

272,644

274,769

2,125

0.8%

100.0%

D a i k

o

Newspapers

5,334

5,328

4,321

-1,007

-18.9%

9.1%

Magazines

581

615

482

-133

-21.6%

1.0%

Radio

909

947

837

-110

-11.6%

1.8%

Television

22,436

24,674

21,820

-2,854

-11.6%

46.1%

Subtotal

29,262

31,566

27,461

-4,105

-13.0%

58.0%

Internet media

2,109

2,698

3,075

377

14.0%

6.5%

Outdoor media

3,476

3,400

3,420

20

0.6%

7.2%

Creative

3,537

4,101

4,336

235

5.7%

9.2%

Marketing/Promotion

7,953

7,803

8,410

607

7.8%

17.8%

Others

848

623

659

36

5.8%

1.4%

Subtotal

17,926

18,628

19,901

1,273

6.8%

42.0%

Total

47,188

50,194

47,363

-2,831

-5.6%

100.0%

Y

o m i k

o

Newspapers

2,410

1,804

1,792

-12

-0.7%

6.7%

Magazines

387

395

578

183

46.3%

2.2%

Radio

637

473

418

-55

-11.6%

1.6%

Television

9,609

10,100

9,027

-1,073

-10.6%

34.0%

Subtotal

13,045

12,774

11,816

-958

-7.5%

44.5%

Internet media

1,261

1,406

1,776

370

26.3%

6.7%

Outdoor media

1,207

1,025

1,352

327

31.9%

5.1%

Creative

3,336

2,940

2,993

53

1.8%

11.3%

Marketing/Promotion

8,054

8,014

7,588

-426

-5.3%

28.6%

Others

608

985

1,032

47

4.8%

3.9%

Subtotal

14,468

14,372

14,743

371

2.6%

55.5%

Total

27,513

27,147

26,560

-587

-2.2%

100.0%

（２）Major Changes (Largest Increases and Decreases) for August 2018

August

Cumulative

Major Changed

Major Changed

Largest Increases

Largest Decreases

Largest Increases

Largest Decreases

Hakuhodo

Finance/Insurance

Automobiles/Related products

Restaurant/Services

Automobiles/Related products

Information/Communications

Home electric appliances/AV equipment

Finance/Insurance

Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies

Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods

Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies

Transportation/Leisure

Apparel/Accessories

Daiko

Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies

Classified advertising/Other

Finance/Insurance

Classified advertising/Other

Precision machinery/Office supplies

Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods

Foodstuffs

Restaurant/Services

Publishing

Finance/Insurance

Information/Communications

Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods

Yomiko

Energy/Material/Machinery

Real estate/Housing facilities

Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods

Real estate/Housing facilities

Government/Organizations

Automobiles/Related products

Energy/Material/Machinery

Automobiles/Related products

Distribution/Retailing

Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies

Distribution/Retailing

Foodstuffs

For each set of figures, the total may not match the sum because figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

Billings include the following advertising services.

"Newspapers","Magazines","Radio" and"Television" are the total expenses for placement of domestic and export advertising.

"Television" includes advertising expenses for CS/BS media related.

"Internet media" are the transactions for placement of advertising spots on the Internet and cell phones. However, transactions concerned with creating and producing advertisements for the Internet and cell phones are included in"Creative". "Outdoor media" is the total of space charge and production billings involving outdoor advertising, train and other transportation advertising, insertions and other advertising media.

"Creative" includes billings for creating and producing advertisements for newspapers, magazines, radio, television and the Internet, including contract money for advertising performers.

"Marketing/promotion" includes transactions concerned with consulting, planning and surveys in the marketing, communication and brand management domains, and other consulting, planning and implementation transactions in such areas as sales promotion, special events, public relations and customer relationship management. "Others" includes transactions concerned with sports, entertainment and other similar content.

Figures in this Monthly Billings Report are based on the monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies and have not been audited by an independent auditor. Accordingly, there may be discrepancies between these figures and the company's Consolidated Financial Results.

Disclaimer

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
