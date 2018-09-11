HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales August 2018

September 11, 2018

Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative director: Mr. Hirokazu Toda, President

(First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2433)

Inquiries: Mr. Satoru Yagi, Executive Manager,

Investor Relations Division

Tel: +81-(3) 6441-9033

Non-Consolidated Billings of Hakuhodo Inc., Daiko Advertising Inc.

and Yomiko Advertising Inc. August 2018

Monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies (non-consolidated), all of which are subsidiaries of the company, were as follows;

(1) Billings by Type of Service for August 2018 (Single month)

(Millions of yen)

August FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 YoY comparisons FY2018 Results Change （%) Share (%) H a k u h o d o Newspapers 2,371 1,970 2,072 102 5.2% 4.0% Magazines 1,028 1,047 879 -168 -16.0% 1.7% Radio 584 584 512 -72 -12.3% 1.0% Television 19,657 21,711 21,590 -121 -0.6% 42.0% Subtotal 23,641 25,312 25,054 -258 -1.0% 48.7% Internet media 4,418 4,939 5,755 816 16.5% 11.2% Outdoor media 1,482 1,653 1,505 -148 -9.0% 2.9% Creative 7,002 7,011 8,132 1,121 16.0% 15.8% Marketing/Promotion 10,015 10,548 10,245 -303 -2.9% 19.9% Others 461 703 701 -2 -0.3% 1.4% Subtotal 23,379 24,856 26,339 1,483 6.0% 51.3% Total 47,021 50,169 51,394 1,225 2.4% 100.0% D a i k o Newspapers 934 1,009 772 -237 -23.5% 9.4% Magazines 148 165 132 -33 -20.0% 1.6% Radio 155 179 163 -16 -8.9% 2.0% Television 4,774 4,810 4,006 -804 -16.7% 48.5% Subtotal 6,012 6,165 5,074 -1,091 -17.7% 61.5% Internet media 401 497 578 81 16.3% 7.0% Outdoor media 545 511 353 -158 -30.9% 4.3% Creative 680 675 772 97 14.4% 9.4% Marketing/Promotion 1,336 1,319 1,291 -28 -2.1% 15.6% Others 176 161 183 22 13.7% 2.2% Subtotal 3,142 3,165 3,179 14 0.4% 38.5% Total 9,155 9,330 8,254 -1,076 -11.5% 100.0% Y o m i k o Newspapers 321 314 312 -2 -0.6% 5.4% Magazines 31 116 42 -74 -63.8% 0.7% Radio 123 93 79 -14 -15.1% 1.4% Television 1,584 1,860 2,074 214 11.5% 35.9% Subtotal 2,061 2,385 2,509 124 5.2% 43.4% Internet media 282 292 314 22 7.5% 5.4% Outdoor media 249 138 356 218 158.0% 6.2% Creative 665 487 446 -41 -8.4% 7.7% Marketing/Promotion 2,015 2,457 1,941 -516 -21.0% 33.6% Others 126 152 217 65 42.8% 3.8% Subtotal 3,339 3,528 3,275 -253 -7.2% 56.6% Total 5,400 5,913 5,785 -128 -2.2% 100.0%

（２）Billings by Type of Service for August 2018 （Cumulative）

(Millions of yen)

August（Cumulative） FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 YoY comparisons FY2018 Results Change （%) Share (%) H a k u h o d o Newspapers 14,069 12,130 10,458 -1,672 -13.8% 3.8% Magazines 5,243 4,638 3,730 -908 -19.6% 1.4% Radio 3,213 3,062 2,699 -363 -11.9% 1.0% Television 120,011 122,705 122,584 -121 -0.1% 44.6% Subtotal 142,538 142,537 139,473 -3,064 -2.1% 50.8% Internet media 23,177 26,803 31,362 4,559 17.0% 11.4% Outdoor media 8,559 9,572 8,359 -1,213 -12.7% 3.0% Creative 34,574 37,516 38,516 1,000 2.7% 14.0% Marketing/Promotion 46,336 52,090 52,776 686 1.3% 19.2% Others 3,245 4,124 4,281 157 3.8% 1.6% Subtotal 115,893 130,107 135,296 5,189 4.0% 49.2% Total 258,432 272,644 274,769 2,125 0.8% 100.0% D a i k o Newspapers 5,334 5,328 4,321 -1,007 -18.9% 9.1% Magazines 581 615 482 -133 -21.6% 1.0% Radio 909 947 837 -110 -11.6% 1.8% Television 22,436 24,674 21,820 -2,854 -11.6% 46.1% Subtotal 29,262 31,566 27,461 -4,105 -13.0% 58.0% Internet media 2,109 2,698 3,075 377 14.0% 6.5% Outdoor media 3,476 3,400 3,420 20 0.6% 7.2% Creative 3,537 4,101 4,336 235 5.7% 9.2% Marketing/Promotion 7,953 7,803 8,410 607 7.8% 17.8% Others 848 623 659 36 5.8% 1.4% Subtotal 17,926 18,628 19,901 1,273 6.8% 42.0% Total 47,188 50,194 47,363 -2,831 -5.6% 100.0% Y o m i k o Newspapers 2,410 1,804 1,792 -12 -0.7% 6.7% Magazines 387 395 578 183 46.3% 2.2% Radio 637 473 418 -55 -11.6% 1.6% Television 9,609 10,100 9,027 -1,073 -10.6% 34.0% Subtotal 13,045 12,774 11,816 -958 -7.5% 44.5% Internet media 1,261 1,406 1,776 370 26.3% 6.7% Outdoor media 1,207 1,025 1,352 327 31.9% 5.1% Creative 3,336 2,940 2,993 53 1.8% 11.3% Marketing/Promotion 8,054 8,014 7,588 -426 -5.3% 28.6% Others 608 985 1,032 47 4.8% 3.9% Subtotal 14,468 14,372 14,743 371 2.6% 55.5% Total 27,513 27,147 26,560 -587 -2.2% 100.0%

（２）Major Changes (Largest Increases and Decreases) for August 2018

August Cumulative Major Changed Major Changed Largest Increases Largest Decreases Largest Increases Largest Decreases Hakuhodo Finance/Insurance Automobiles/Related products Restaurant/Services Automobiles/Related products Information/Communications Home electric appliances/AV equipment Finance/Insurance Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies Transportation/Leisure Apparel/Accessories Daiko Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies Classified advertising/Other Finance/Insurance Classified advertising/Other Precision machinery/Office supplies Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods Foodstuffs Restaurant/Services Publishing Finance/Insurance Information/Communications Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods Yomiko Energy/Material/Machinery Real estate/Housing facilities Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods Real estate/Housing facilities Government/Organizations Automobiles/Related products Energy/Material/Machinery Automobiles/Related products Distribution/Retailing Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies Distribution/Retailing Foodstuffs

※

For each set of figures, the total may not match the sum because figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

※

Billings include the following advertising services.

"Newspapers","Magazines","Radio" and"Television" are the total expenses for placement of domestic and export advertising.

"Television" includes advertising expenses for CS/BS media related.

"Internet media" are the transactions for placement of advertising spots on the Internet and cell phones. However, transactions concerned with creating and producing advertisements for the Internet and cell phones are included in"Creative". "Outdoor media" is the total of space charge and production billings involving outdoor advertising, train and other transportation advertising, insertions and other advertising media.

"Creative" includes billings for creating and producing advertisements for newspapers, magazines, radio, television and the Internet, including contract money for advertising performers.

"Marketing/promotion" includes transactions concerned with consulting, planning and surveys in the marketing, communication and brand management domains, and other consulting, planning and implementation transactions in such areas as sales promotion, special events, public relations and customer relationship management. "Others" includes transactions concerned with sports, entertainment and other similar content.

※

Figures in this Monthly Billings Report are based on the monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies and have not been audited by an independent auditor. Accordingly, there may be discrepancies between these figures and the company's Consolidated Financial Results.