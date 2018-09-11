HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales August 2018
September 11, 2018
Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative director: Mr. Hirokazu Toda, President
(First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2433)
Inquiries: Mr. Satoru Yagi, Executive Manager,
Investor Relations Division
Tel: +81-(3) 6441-9033
Non-Consolidated Billings of Hakuhodo Inc., Daiko Advertising Inc.
and Yomiko Advertising Inc. August 2018
Monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies (non-consolidated), all of which are subsidiaries of the company, were as follows;
(1) Billings by Type of Service for August 2018 (Single month)
(Millions of yen)
August
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
YoY comparisons
FY2018
Results
Change
（%)
Share (%)
H a k u h
o d
o
Newspapers
2,371
1,970
2,072
102
5.2%
4.0%
Magazines
1,028
1,047
879
-168
-16.0%
1.7%
Radio
584
584
512
-72
-12.3%
1.0%
Television
19,657
21,711
21,590
-121
-0.6%
42.0%
Subtotal
23,641
25,312
25,054
-258
-1.0%
48.7%
Internet media
4,418
4,939
5,755
816
16.5%
11.2%
Outdoor media
1,482
1,653
1,505
-148
-9.0%
2.9%
Creative
7,002
7,011
8,132
1,121
16.0%
15.8%
Marketing/Promotion
10,015
10,548
10,245
-303
-2.9%
19.9%
Others
461
703
701
-2
-0.3%
1.4%
Subtotal
23,379
24,856
26,339
1,483
6.0%
51.3%
Total
47,021
50,169
51,394
1,225
2.4%
100.0%
D a i k
o
Newspapers
934
1,009
772
-237
-23.5%
9.4%
Magazines
148
165
132
-33
-20.0%
1.6%
Radio
155
179
163
-16
-8.9%
2.0%
Television
4,774
4,810
4,006
-804
-16.7%
48.5%
Subtotal
6,012
6,165
5,074
-1,091
-17.7%
61.5%
Internet media
401
497
578
81
16.3%
7.0%
Outdoor media
545
511
353
-158
-30.9%
4.3%
Creative
680
675
772
97
14.4%
9.4%
Marketing/Promotion
1,336
1,319
1,291
-28
-2.1%
15.6%
Others
176
161
183
22
13.7%
2.2%
Subtotal
3,142
3,165
3,179
14
0.4%
38.5%
Total
9,155
9,330
8,254
-1,076
-11.5%
100.0%
Y
o m i k
o
Newspapers
321
314
312
-2
-0.6%
5.4%
Magazines
31
116
42
-74
-63.8%
0.7%
Radio
123
93
79
-14
-15.1%
1.4%
Television
1,584
1,860
2,074
214
11.5%
35.9%
Subtotal
2,061
2,385
2,509
124
5.2%
43.4%
Internet media
282
292
314
22
7.5%
5.4%
Outdoor media
249
138
356
218
158.0%
6.2%
Creative
665
487
446
-41
-8.4%
7.7%
Marketing/Promotion
2,015
2,457
1,941
-516
-21.0%
33.6%
Others
126
152
217
65
42.8%
3.8%
Subtotal
3,339
3,528
3,275
-253
-7.2%
56.6%
Total
5,400
5,913
5,785
-128
-2.2%
100.0%
（２）Billings by Type of Service for August 2018 （Cumulative）
(Millions of yen)
August（Cumulative）
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
YoY comparisons
FY2018
Results
Change
（%)
Share (%)
H a k u h
o d
o
Newspapers
14,069
12,130
10,458
-1,672
-13.8%
3.8%
Magazines
5,243
4,638
3,730
-908
-19.6%
1.4%
Radio
3,213
3,062
2,699
-363
-11.9%
1.0%
Television
120,011
122,705
122,584
-121
-0.1%
44.6%
Subtotal
142,538
142,537
139,473
-3,064
-2.1%
50.8%
Internet media
23,177
26,803
31,362
4,559
17.0%
11.4%
Outdoor media
8,559
9,572
8,359
-1,213
-12.7%
3.0%
Creative
34,574
37,516
38,516
1,000
2.7%
14.0%
Marketing/Promotion
46,336
52,090
52,776
686
1.3%
19.2%
Others
3,245
4,124
4,281
157
3.8%
1.6%
Subtotal
115,893
130,107
135,296
5,189
4.0%
49.2%
Total
258,432
272,644
274,769
2,125
0.8%
100.0%
D a i k
o
Newspapers
5,334
5,328
4,321
-1,007
-18.9%
9.1%
Magazines
581
615
482
-133
-21.6%
1.0%
Radio
909
947
837
-110
-11.6%
1.8%
Television
22,436
24,674
21,820
-2,854
-11.6%
46.1%
Subtotal
29,262
31,566
27,461
-4,105
-13.0%
58.0%
Internet media
2,109
2,698
3,075
377
14.0%
6.5%
Outdoor media
3,476
3,400
3,420
20
0.6%
7.2%
Creative
3,537
4,101
4,336
235
5.7%
9.2%
Marketing/Promotion
7,953
7,803
8,410
607
7.8%
17.8%
Others
848
623
659
36
5.8%
1.4%
Subtotal
17,926
18,628
19,901
1,273
6.8%
42.0%
Total
47,188
50,194
47,363
-2,831
-5.6%
100.0%
Y
o m i k
o
Newspapers
2,410
1,804
1,792
-12
-0.7%
6.7%
Magazines
387
395
578
183
46.3%
2.2%
Radio
637
473
418
-55
-11.6%
1.6%
Television
9,609
10,100
9,027
-1,073
-10.6%
34.0%
Subtotal
13,045
12,774
11,816
-958
-7.5%
44.5%
Internet media
1,261
1,406
1,776
370
26.3%
6.7%
Outdoor media
1,207
1,025
1,352
327
31.9%
5.1%
Creative
3,336
2,940
2,993
53
1.8%
11.3%
Marketing/Promotion
8,054
8,014
7,588
-426
-5.3%
28.6%
Others
608
985
1,032
47
4.8%
3.9%
Subtotal
14,468
14,372
14,743
371
2.6%
55.5%
Total
27,513
27,147
26,560
-587
-2.2%
100.0%
（２）Major Changes (Largest Increases and Decreases) for August 2018
August
Cumulative
Major Changed
Major Changed
Largest Increases
Largest Decreases
Largest Increases
Largest Decreases
Hakuhodo
Finance/Insurance
Automobiles/Related products
Restaurant/Services
Automobiles/Related products
Information/Communications
Home electric appliances/AVequipment
Finance/Insurance
Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies
Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxuryfoods
Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies
Transportation/Leisure
Apparel/Accessories
Daiko
Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies
Classified advertising/Other
Finance/Insurance
Classified advertising/Other
Precision machinery/Office supplies
Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxuryfoods
Foodstuffs
Restaurant/Services
Publishing
Finance/Insurance
Information/Communications
Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxuryfoods
Yomiko
Energy/Material/Machinery
Real estate/Housing facilities
Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxuryfoods
Real estate/Housing facilities
Government/Organizations
Automobiles/Related products
Energy/Material/Machinery
Automobiles/Related products
Distribution/Retailing
Games/Sporting goods/Hobby supplies
Distribution/Retailing
Foodstuffs
※
For each set of figures, the total may not match the sum because figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
※
Billings include the following advertising services.
"Newspapers","Magazines","Radio" and"Television" are the total expenses for placement of domestic and export advertising.
"Television" includes advertising expenses for CS/BS media related.
"Internet media" are the transactions for placement of advertising spots on the Internet and cell phones. However, transactions concerned with creating and producing advertisements for the Internet and cell phones are included in"Creative". "Outdoor media" is the total of space charge and production billings involving outdoor advertising, train and other transportation advertising, insertions and other advertising media.
"Creative" includes billings for creating and producing advertisements for newspapers, magazines, radio, television and the Internet, including contract money for advertising performers.
"Marketing/promotion" includes transactions concerned with consulting, planning and surveys in the marketing, communication and brand management domains, and other consulting, planning and implementation transactions in such areas as sales promotion, special events, public relations and customer relationship management. "Others" includes transactions concerned with sports, entertainment and other similar content.
※
Figures in this Monthly Billings Report are based on the monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies and have not been audited by an independent auditor. Accordingly, there may be discrepancies between these figures and the company's Consolidated Financial Results.
Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:11:09 UTC