Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED    2433   JP3766550002

HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

(2433)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings, acquires shares in Turkish innovation platform Atolye

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

To whom it may concern:

April 4, 2019

Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative director: Hirokazu Toda, President & CEO (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2433)

Inquiries: Atsushi Yoshino, Executive Manager, Investor Relations Division Tel: +81-3-6441-9033

kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings, acquires shares

in Turkish innovation platform Atölye

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Hirokazu Toda, President & CEO) is pleased to announce that its strategic operating unit kyu has acquired a majority share in Atölye Yaratıcı Proje Geliştirme Eğitim Danışmanlık Tasarım Hizmetleri ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("Atölye"), an innovation platform headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Atölye is an innovation platform that harnesses the power of creativity to tackle the challenges faced by business and society. It has two core businesses: the Design Studio, which provides consulting services in the six practices Strategy, Learning & Organizational Design, Service Design, Digital Design, Architectural Design, and Community Design; and the Creative Hub, a co-working business centered around a carefully curated community of around 150 professionals. It also offers venture support and learning programs on design thinking and other subjects, aimed at creating a positive impact on society as a whole.

Atölye already collaborates with kyu members IDEO and SYPartners, and we believe it will become an important strategic partner of kyu. Aside from building a community of professionals with highly diverse skill sets (including architects, photographers, graphic designers, software engineers, attorneys, entrepreneurs, writers, sociologists and others) and offering a co-working space, for every project Atölye takes on, it is able to assemble the most effective team to provide services from this community.

This extensive ability to build creative communities coupled with its platform-based business style provides kyu with a great example of pioneering new markets. Moreover, through this business formula, kyu will work to explore new ways of collaborating through which to realize its purpose of being a source of creativity that propels the economy and society forward.

The impact of the acquisition of shares in Atölye on Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc.'s consolidated performance in the year ending March 31, 2020 will not be material.

About Atölye

Name:

Atölye Yaratıcı Proje Geliştirme Eğitim Danışmanlık Tasarım Hizmetleri ve Ticaret

Anonim Şirketi

Headquarters:

Istanbul, Turkey

Representatives:

Engin Ayaz, Co-Founder and Head of Design

Kerem Alper, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy & Ventures

Established:

2013

Community members:

35 employees, 110 professional members

Business content:

Architectural design, product and service design, organization and platform design and

other design consulting services, and co-working business and services

Key clients:

Major textiles and home appliance manufacturers, multinational and domestic Turkish

banks, educational institutions and other organizations

Website:

https://atolye.io/

About Hakuhodo DY Holdings

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. is a marketing services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It was formed in 2003 when its core brand agencies Hakuhodo Inc. (founded 1895), Daiko Advertising Inc. (founded 1944) and Yomiko Advertising Inc. (founded 1946) integrated and created a joint holding company ("DY" represents the initials of Daiko and Yomiko, respectively).

The Hakuhodo DY Group comprises five distinct groups: Hakuhodo, Daiko, Yomiko, the integrated media services network Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, and the strategic operating unit kyu. Advertising Age ranks the Group among the world's top 12 agency groups. The Group consists of 345 subsidiaries and affiliated companies with a combined total of over 18,837 employees working in 21 countries.

Sei-katsu-sha Insight, the centerpiece of the Hakuhodo DY Group's philosophy, is the foundation for the Group's thinking, planning, and brand building. It recognizes that people are not just consumers performing an economic function, but rather individuals with distinct lifestyles, aspirations and dreams. They are sei-katsu-sha, or "people with lives." Hakuhodo introduced this term in the 1980s to emphasize its commitment to a comprehensive, 360-degree,

perspective on peoples' lives.

Renowned for its creativity, the Hakuhodo DY Group has won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity multiple times.

About kyu

kyu is an independent strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. operating in parallel with the Group's core companies. It was created in May 2014 to ensure the continuous enhancement of specialization and innovation in the Hakuhodo DY Group through M&A with innovative and unique specialist marketing and creative service companies primarily in North America and Europe. The CEO of kyu is Michael Birkin and its CFO is A.J. Hughes. Website: http://www.kyu.com/

Media contacts:

Group PR & IR Div., Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc.

Corporate Communication Dept. Tel: +81-3-6441-9062 Investor Relations Dept. Tel: +81-3-6441-9033

Disclaimer

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 01:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCOR
09:47pHAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdin..
PU
03/27HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/08HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Instreamatic and Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Announce ..
AQ
02/05HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED : quaterly earnings release
01/16HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales December 2018
PU
01/16HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Unlimited powers up marketing with three-way global a..
AQ
01/15#NEWBIZ : Serviceplan, Hakuhodo and Unlimited form global strategic alliance
AQ
2018HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : The Latest Japanese Technology Will Be Showcased at E..
BU
2018HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Monthly Sales November 2018
PU
2018HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : Summary of Questions and Answers for 1H of FY2018
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 460 B
EBIT 2019 63 636 M
Net income 2019 47 028 M
Finance 2019 127 B
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 13,90
P/E ratio 2020 17,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 684 B
Chart HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 802  JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hirokazu Toda President & Representative Director
Junji Narita Chairman
Yoshitaka Nakatani Director & Head-Group Information System
Kunihiko Sawada Representative Director & Vice President
Mitsumasa Matsuzaki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED16.74%6 137
OMNICOM GROUP0.52%16 468
WPP GROUP-1.20%13 901
PUBLICIS GROUPE-6.43%12 393
INTERPUBLIC GROUP1.79%8 149
JCDECAUX13.38%6 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About