HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings, acquires shares in Turkish innovation platform Atolye

April 4, 2019
Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative director: Hirokazu Toda, President & CEO (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2433)
kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings, acquires shares
in Turkish innovation platform Atölye
Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Hirokazu Toda, President & CEO) is pleased to announce that its strategic operating unit kyu has acquired a majority share in Atölye Yaratıcı Proje Geliştirme Eğitim Danışmanlık Tasarım Hizmetleri ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("Atölye"), an innovation platform headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.
Atölye is an innovation platform that harnesses the power of creativity to tackle the challenges faced by business and society. It has two core businesses: the Design Studio, which provides consulting services in the six practices Strategy, Learning & Organizational Design, Service Design, Digital Design, Architectural Design, and Community Design; and the Creative Hub, a co-working business centered around a carefully curated community of around 150 professionals. It also offers venture support and learning programs on design thinking and other subjects, aimed at creating a positive impact on society as a whole.
Atölye already collaborates with kyu members IDEO and SYPartners, and we believe it will become an important strategic partner of kyu. Aside from building a community of professionals with highly diverse skill sets (including architects, photographers, graphic designers, software engineers, attorneys, entrepreneurs, writers, sociologists and others) and offering a co-working space, for every project Atölye takes on, it is able to assemble the most effective team to provide services from this community.
This extensive ability to build creative communities coupled with its platform-based business style provides kyu with a great example of pioneering new markets. Moreover, through this business formula, kyu will work to explore new ways of collaborating through which to realize its purpose of being a source of creativity that propels the economy and society forward.
The impact of the acquisition of shares in Atölye on Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc.'s consolidated performance in the year ending March 31, 2020 will not be material.
|
About Atölye
|
|
Name:
|
Atölye Yaratıcı Proje Geliştirme Eğitim Danışmanlık Tasarım Hizmetleri ve Ticaret
|
|
Anonim Şirketi
|
Headquarters:
|
Istanbul, Turkey
|
Representatives:
|
Engin Ayaz, Co-Founder and Head of Design
|
|
Kerem Alper, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy & Ventures
|
Established:
|
2013
|
Community members:
|
35 employees, 110 professional members
|
Business content:
|
Architectural design, product and service design, organization and platform design and
|
|
other design consulting services, and co-working business and services
|
Key clients:
|
Major textiles and home appliance manufacturers, multinational and domestic Turkish
|
|
banks, educational institutions and other organizations
|
Website:
|
https://atolye.io/
About Hakuhodo DY Holdings
Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. is a marketing services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It was formed in 2003 when its core brand agencies Hakuhodo Inc. (founded 1895), Daiko Advertising Inc. (founded 1944) and Yomiko Advertising Inc. (founded 1946) integrated and created a joint holding company ("DY" represents the initials of Daiko and Yomiko, respectively).
The Hakuhodo DY Group comprises five distinct groups: Hakuhodo, Daiko, Yomiko, the integrated media services network Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, and the strategic operating unit kyu. Advertising Age ranks the Group among the world's top 12 agency groups. The Group consists of 345 subsidiaries and affiliated companies with a combined total of over 18,837 employees working in 21 countries.
Sei-katsu-sha Insight, the centerpiece of the Hakuhodo DY Group's philosophy, is the foundation for the Group's thinking, planning, and brand building. It recognizes that people are not just consumers performing an economic function, but rather individuals with distinct lifestyles, aspirations and dreams. They are sei-katsu-sha, or "people with lives." Hakuhodo introduced this term in the 1980s to emphasize its commitment to a comprehensive, 360-degree,
perspective on peoples' lives.
Renowned for its creativity, the Hakuhodo DY Group has won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity multiple times.
About kyu
kyu is an independent strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. operating in parallel with the Group's core companies. It was created in May 2014 to ensure the continuous enhancement of specialization and innovation in the Hakuhodo DY Group through M&A with innovative and unique specialist marketing and creative service companies primarily in North America and Europe. The CEO of kyu is Michael Birkin and its CFO is A.J. Hughes. Website: http://www.kyu.com/
