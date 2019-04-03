HAKUHODO DY INCORPORATED : kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings, acquires shares in Turkish innovation platform Atolye

To whom it may concern:

April 4, 2019

Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative director: Hirokazu Toda, President & CEO (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2433)

Inquiries: Atsushi Yoshino, Executive Manager, Investor Relations Division Tel: +81-3-6441-9033

kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings, acquires shares

in Turkish innovation platform Atölye

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Hirokazu Toda, President & CEO) is pleased to announce that its strategic operating unit kyu has acquired a majority share in Atölye Yaratıcı Proje Geliştirme Eğitim Danışmanlık Tasarım Hizmetleri ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("Atölye"), an innovation platform headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Atölye is an innovation platform that harnesses the power of creativity to tackle the challenges faced by business and society. It has two core businesses: the Design Studio, which provides consulting services in the six practices Strategy, Learning & Organizational Design, Service Design, Digital Design, Architectural Design, and Community Design; and the Creative Hub, a co-working business centered around a carefully curated community of around 150 professionals. It also offers venture support and learning programs on design thinking and other subjects, aimed at creating a positive impact on society as a whole.

Atölye already collaborates with kyu members IDEO and SYPartners, and we believe it will become an important strategic partner of kyu. Aside from building a community of professionals with highly diverse skill sets (including architects, photographers, graphic designers, software engineers, attorneys, entrepreneurs, writers, sociologists and others) and offering a co-working space, for every project Atölye takes on, it is able to assemble the most effective team to provide services from this community.

This extensive ability to build creative communities coupled with its platform-based business style provides kyu with a great example of pioneering new markets. Moreover, through this business formula, kyu will work to explore new ways of collaborating through which to realize its purpose of being a source of creativity that propels the economy and society forward.

The impact of the acquisition of shares in Atölye on Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc.'s consolidated performance in the year ending March 31, 2020 will not be material.