Hal Trust : Broadview completes sale of Molgas

BROADVIEW COMPLETES SALE OF MOLGAS
Today, Broadview Holding B.V. (97.4% HAL) completed the sale of its 43.3% stake in Molgas Energy Holding S.L. ("Molgas"). This transaction was already announced on June 1, 2020. The sale resulted in a capital gain of € 27 million.
July 28, 2020
This press release contains inside information relating to
HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation.
