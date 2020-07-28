Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/28 01:10:09 pm
115.9 EUR   -0.09%
12:41pHAL TRUST : Broadview completes sale of Molgas
PU
07/17CONVERSION RATE DIVIDEND SET AT 1 : 43.1
PU
06/26HAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Hal Trust : Broadview completes sale of Molgas

07/28/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Press release

HAL

BROADVIEW COMPLETES SALE OF MOLGAS

Today, Broadview Holding B.V. (97.4% HAL) completed the sale of its 43.3% stake in Molgas Energy Holding S.L. ("Molgas"). This transaction was already announced on June 1, 2020. The sale resulted in a capital gain of € 27 million.

HAL Holding N.V.

July 28, 2020

17h35

This press release contains inside information relating to

HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU

Market Abuse Regulation.

HAL HOLDING N.V.

5, AVENUE DES CITRONNIERS, MC 98000 MONACO

Commercial registry Curaçao 46339

TEL: (377) 92 16 75 79 FAX: (377) 93 25 54 34

Disclaimer

HAL Trust NV published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 16:40:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 9 056 M 10 605 M 10 605 M
Net income 2020 159 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2020 1 310 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
P/E ratio 2020 64,2x
Yield 2020 4,04%
Capitalization 9 899 M 11 648 M 11 592 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 23 776
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart HAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hal Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 138,78 €
Last Close Price 116,00 €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melchert Frans Groot Chairman-Executive Board
Martijn van der Vorm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arie A. van 't Hof Chief Financial Officer
Mattheus Petrus Mari de Raad Member-Supervisory Board
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAL TRUST-17.58%11 648
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)2.76%45 849
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.91%24 502
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-4.05%11 059
LIFCO AB (PUBL)21.94%7 251
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 458
