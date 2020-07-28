Hal Trust : Broadview completes sale of Molgas

Press release HAL

BROADVIEW COMPLETES SALE OF MOLGAS

Today, Broadview Holding B.V. (97.4% HAL) completed the sale of its 43.3% stake in Molgas Energy Holding S.L. ("Molgas"). This transaction was already announced on June 1, 2020. The sale resulted in a capital gain of € 27 million.

HAL Holding N.V.

July 28, 2020

17h35

This press release contains inside information relating to

HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU

Market Abuse Regulation.

