HAL TRUST

(HAL)
Hal Trust : initiates arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica

07/31/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

Press release

HAL

HAL INITIATES ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS

AGAINST ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Today, HAL initiated arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica S.A. in connection with the envisaged sale by HAL of its 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica (the Transaction).

HAL has commenced the arbitration proceedings to ensure that EssilorLuxottica complies with its obligations in respect of the Transaction.

As previously announced, EssilorLuxottica has initiated summary proceedings against HAL before the District Court in Rotterdam. HAL believes that the claims of EssilorLuxottica are without merit.

HAL Holding N.V.

July 30, 2020

08h30

This press release contains inside information relating to

HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU

Market Abuse Regulation.

HAL HOLDING N.V.

1

Commercial registry Curaçao 46339

5, AVENUE DES CITRONNIERS, MC 98000 MONACO

TEL: (377) 92 16 75 79 FAX: (377) 93 25 54 34

50108896 M 29715070 / 1

Disclaimer

HAL Trust NV published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:01:11 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 9 056 M 10 685 M 10 685 M
Net income 2020 159 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2020 1 310 M 1 545 M 1 545 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,5x
Yield 2020 4,14%
Capitalization 9 643 M 11 407 M 11 378 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 23 776
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart HAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hal Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 138,78 €
Last Close Price 113,00 €
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melchert Frans Groot Chairman-Executive Board
Martijn van der Vorm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arie A. van 't Hof Chief Financial Officer
Mattheus Petrus Mari de Raad Member-Supervisory Board
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAL TRUST-19.71%11 358
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)0.69%44 775
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.97%25 152
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-6.81%10 726
LIFCO AB (PUBL)17.13%6 947
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 866
