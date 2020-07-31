Hal Trust : initiates arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica

Press release HAL

HAL INITIATES ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS

AGAINST ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Today, HAL initiated arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica S.A. in connection with the envisaged sale by HAL of its 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica (the Transaction).

HAL has commenced the arbitration proceedings to ensure that EssilorLuxottica complies with its obligations in respect of the Transaction.

As previously announced, EssilorLuxottica has initiated summary proceedings against HAL before the District Court in Rotterdam. HAL believes that the claims of EssilorLuxottica are without merit.

HAL Holding N.V.

July 30, 2020

08h30

This press release contains inside information relating to

HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU

Market Abuse Regulation.

