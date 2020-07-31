Hal Trust : initiates arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica

HAL INITIATES ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS
AGAINST ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Today, HAL initiated arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica S.A. in connection with the envisaged sale by HAL of its 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica (the Transaction).
HAL has commenced the arbitration proceedings to ensure that EssilorLuxottica complies with its obligations in respect of the Transaction.
As previously announced, EssilorLuxottica has initiated summary proceedings against HAL before the District Court in Rotterdam. HAL believes that the claims of EssilorLuxottica are without merit.
