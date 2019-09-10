Haldex : Sweden's Haldex reports suspected corporate espionage to police

Haldex said the information, which was mainly financial, could have been passed on to at least one person in the financial industry.

"Given the large number of documents downloaded, we cannotexclude that the potential spreading of all files together may have led to the disclosure of insider information," Haldex Chairman Jorgen Durban said in a statement.

The Swedish Economic Crime Authority has been involved in the case, Durban added.

Since the data breach was found, Haldex has changed its protection practices regarding digital material, the company said.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Ed Osmond)