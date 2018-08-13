Halitron, Inc. Merges Two Acquisition Brands to Create Retailiom

Retailiom Launch with 111,235 Customer Contact List is Expected to Add $4 Million to Halitron Sales Annually





NEWTOWN, CT, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halitron, Inc. (the “Company,” “Halitron”) (OTC: HAON), a multisector holding company, is pleased to announce the combination of assets into a new marketing effort called “Retailiom”.

During fiscal years 2016 and 2017 respectively, HAON acquired the assets of a print-based point of purchase product businesses CinchSigns and the Hop Companies, Inc. and has setup the infrastructure in Newtown, Connecticut to merge the assets of the two acquisitions into what is currently known as Retailiom.

Retailiom, with its current customer contact list from both acquired entities of 111,235, is anticipated to add $4 million annually to Halitron’s already growing sales, which have been coming in at almost $400,000.00 per quarter. At the end of Q1 2018, Halitron’s portfolio company, Hopp Companies, Inc. had already realized a $61,000 profit for that quarter alone.

Retailiom’s differentiating point in the market place is its ability to produce custom orders within 24-to-48 hours on product lines that are not readily available at competitors, like Staples or Uline. Whether it’s a custom size, shape, color, or marketing message, Retailiom can meet the needs and timing of a critical retail marketing campaign. Our products keep retail shelves neat, clean, and well-organized saving retailers time and money from a maintenance standpoint and increasing sales from a highly visible product position perspective.

Retailiom is positioned to grow sales of Halitron, by over 200% over the next calendar year.

Halitron is expecting to release its Q2 operating results before the market open on August 15.

Retailiom was created to repackage select assets into one focus due to the broadening nature of the products sold to retailers and distributors who resell to retailers. The “Retail” part of our name designates our target customer base and our objective is to manufacture and sell high quality point of purchase products that improve the aesthetics of retailers’ shelves by keeping them clean, neat, and well organized. We also deliver quickly at reasonable prices. The “iom” in the name represents the vast assortment of over 10,000 products offered and the ability for customization on both paper and plastic.

With our new customer portal www.retailiom.com is seamlessly filling orders online as the Company has launched a target marketing campaign including email, outbound calls, and catalog mailings to further increase sales. Our complete infrastructure includes 2-color off set press and digital printing, cutting, packaging, and other ancillary functions to fill orders within one-to-two business days for our wide array of customers and their diverse needs.

About Halitron, Inc.

Halitron, Inc. is focused on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses to roll into efficient, low-cost operating infrastructures. Management targets operating entities that can benefit from our current operating infrastructure or operate autonomously and utilize our product or service offerings in order to expand their existing operations. For more information on Halitron, Inc., please visit: www.halitroninc.com .

Halitron is neither an underwriter (as the term is defined in Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933) nor an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Halitron is not an investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Halitron is not registered with FINRA or SIPC.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Halitron, Inc. is neither an underwriter as the term is defined in Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933, nor an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Halitron, Inc. is not an investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Halitron, Inc. is not registered with FINRA or SIPC.

