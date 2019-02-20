Halliburton : 2019 First Quarter Conference Call

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Monday,
April 22, 2019, to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results. The
call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).
The company will issue a press release regarding the first quarter 2019
earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted
on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.
Please visit the website
to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the
call by dialing (888) 393-0263 within North America or +1 (973) 453-2259
outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should
log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the
start of the call.
A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s
website until April 29, 2019. Also, a replay may be accessed by
telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406
outside of North America, using the passcode 4537829.
About Halliburton
Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one
of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy
industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more
than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value
throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons
and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well
construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the
life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com.
