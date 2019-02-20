Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halliburton Company    HAL

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Halliburton : 2019 First Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 05:32pm EST

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Monday, April 22, 2019, to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The company will issue a press release regarding the first quarter 2019 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please visit the website to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the call by dialing (888) 393-0263 within North America or +1 (973) 453-2259 outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s website until April 29, 2019. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 4537829.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
05:32pHALLIBURTON : 2019 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
07:06aHALLIBURTON : Breaks Ground on First Oilfield Specialty Chemical Manufacturing R..
BU
02/19HALLIBURTON CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/19HALLIBURTON : Names M. Katherine Banks and Patricia Hemingway Hall to Board of D..
BU
02/14HALLIBURTON : Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market is projected to grow at..
AQ
02/13HALLIBURTON : Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting
BU
02/13HALLIBURTON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank - document, ..
RE
01/31HALLIBURTON CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 566 M
EBIT 2019 2 294 M
Net income 2019 1 301 M
Debt 2019 8 052 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 22,08
P/E ratio 2020 13,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 27 660 M
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 39,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Landis Martin Lead Independent Director
James R. Boyd Independent Director
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.83%27 660
SCHLUMBERGER NV26.22%62 980
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO20.14%28 697
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO13.74%11 208
TECHNIPFMC22.32%10 781
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 578
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.