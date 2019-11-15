Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halliburton Company    HAL

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Halliburton : 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:16pm EST

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the fourth quarter 2019 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please visit the website to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the call by dialing (888) 393-0263 within North America or +1 (973) 453-2259 outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s website until January 28, 2020. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 8785043.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
05:16pHALLIBURTON : 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call
BU
11/11HALLIBURTON : Declares Dividend
BU
11/07HALLIBURTON : Charity Golf Tournament Raises $4.5 Million for Nonprofit Organiza..
BU
11/03HALLIBURTON : Becomes Anchor Member of the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technolo..
BU
10/29Oilfield services firm Hunting warns on profit as U.S. market slows
RE
10/28HALLIBURTON : and Repsol Sign Cloud Data Management Agreement for Exploration an..
BU
10/25HALLIBURTON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
10/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/21MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher; Dow's Ascent Clipped By Boeing's Slump
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 349 M
EBIT 2019 2 014 M
Net income 2019 783 M
Debt 2019 8 115 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 17 846 M
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 26,47  $
Last Close Price 20,48  $
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Robert A. Malone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.51%17 846
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.91%48 052
BAKER HUGHES0.65%14 226
TECHNIPFMC0.46%8 794
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-14.05%8 523
SAIPEM S.P.A.33.05%4 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group