Halliburton : 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call

05/23/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Monday, July 22, 2019, to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the second quarter 2019 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please visit the website to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the call by dialing (888) 393-0263 within North America or +1 (973) 453-2259 outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s website until July 29, 2019. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 6897750.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 239 M
EBIT 2019 2 232 M
Net income 2019 1 181 M
Debt 2019 8 095 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
P/E ratio 2020 11,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 21 622 M
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 38,6 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Landis Martin Lead Independent Director
James R. Boyd Independent Director
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-6.92%21 622
SCHLUMBERGER NV9.48%53 106
BAKER HUGHES9.81%24 227
TECHNIPFMC17.36%10 538
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-6.23%8 926
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP20.21%6 726
