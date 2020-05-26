Log in
Halliburton : 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call

05/26/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

 

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Monday, July 20, 2020, to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the second quarter 2020 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please visit the website to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the call by dialing (844) 358-9181 within North America or +1 (478) 219-0188 outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s website until July 27, 2020. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 4673833.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 50,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
