Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halliburton Company    HAL

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Halliburton : Awarded Digital Transformation Contract in Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that Pertamina, the largest Indonesian oil and gas company, deployed all of their petro-technical applications on the iEnergy® cloud, a hybrid cloud offering from Landmark, a Halliburton business line, which manages operators’ E&P applications. The iEnergy® cloud helps reduce corporate infrastructure costs and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of integrating, managing and supporting well data across the company’s units and subsidiaries.

The multiyear contract will deploy capabilities including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to solve upstream challenges and support Pertamina’s digital transformation initiatives. DecisionSpace® 365 applications will enable the company to streamline their workflows across exploration and production, improve drilling performance, enhance decision-making and increase production.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Pertamina on their digital transformation to enable greater efficiency and maximize the value of their assets,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions. “By integrating all third party, Landmark petro-technical applications and data running on the iEnergy® cloud, Pertamina has laid the foundation to generate new insights to further accelerate their digital journey.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 55,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
08:01pHALLIBURTON : Awarded Digital Transformation Contract in Indonesia
BU
04:36pSaudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
RE
02/20HALLIBURTON CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/19HALLIBURTON : to Issue $1.0 Billion of Senior Notes
BU
02/19Argentina's energy bust leads to 'ghost town'
RE
02/19HALLIBURTON : Announces Cash Tender Offers for Senior Notes
BU
02/13HALLIBURTON : Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting
BU
02/13HALLIBURTON COMPANY : Report
CO
02/12HALLIBURTON COMPANY : Report
CO
02/11HALLIBURTON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 782 M
EBIT 2020 2 190 M
Net income 2020 1 176 M
Debt 2020 7 388 M
Yield 2020 3,69%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 17 449 M
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 27,40  $
Last Close Price 19,83  $
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Robert A. Malone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-13.12%18 707
SCHLUMBERGER NV-16.94%46 351
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-19.90%13 417
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-7.35%8 958
TECHNIPFMC-20.94%7 578
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD--.--%4 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group