Halliburton Company

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Halliburton : Awarded Well Construction and Completions Services for Libra Development in Brazil

0
07/31/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the execution of an integrated services contract with Petrobras for pre-salt development in the Santos Basin. The two-year and six month contract will provide drilling and completion services to drive greater efficiency by applying pre-salt expertise and integrating multiple product offerings and technologies.

“We are pleased to win this work and to collaborate with Petrobras to provide a tailored application of Halliburton technology,” said Anouar Fraija, vice president of Halliburton Brazil. “This contract is a testament to our continuous commitment to safety, superior service quality and helping operators maximize their asset value.”

Halliburton has an established track record in Brazil’s pre-salt fields, which have some of the most complex wells ever drilled, and require a broad scope of technologies and capabilities to achieve economical and operational success. Halliburton also maintains a technology center in Rio de Janeiro, which serves as a global center of expertise for deepwater innovation and training. The center’s capabilities allow Halliburton to translate offshore knowledge into new technologies that reduce uncertainty and increase efficiency and reliability.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 470 M
EBIT 2019 2 150 M
Net income 2019 946 M
Debt 2019 8 148 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 20 322 M
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 32,77  $
Last Close Price 23,20  $
Spread / Highest target 85,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Landis Martin Lead Independent Director
James R. Boyd Independent Director
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-12.72%20 322
SCHLUMBERGER NV8.68%54 698
BAKER HUGHES12.05%12 636
TECHNIPFMC42.80%12 485
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-10.43%8 884
SAIPEM34.18%4 865
