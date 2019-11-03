Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halliburton Company    HAL

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Halliburton : Becomes Anchor Member of the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Center (ARTC) to become an anchor member, which will allow Halliburton to collaborate across industries with research and development projects that will advance next-generation technologies. Halliburton is the only oilfield services company with membership in ARTC.

As an anchor member of ARTC, which is led by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Halliburton will leverage the organization’s pool of engineers and researchers to help drive the development of collaborative solutions that will increase value for our customers.

“We are excited about the possibilities to advance the way we complete oil and gas wells through harnessing the power of innovative ideas from outside our industry,” said Dr. Sriram Srinivasan, vice president for Global Technology with Halliburton. “Singapore is a world leader in cutting edge research, and we look forward to lending our expertise to the development of technologies for new markets.”

“I am pleased to have Halliburton join the ARTC consortium, and I look forward to our adventure of co-creation and open innovation. This partnership will allow us to explore advanced manufacturing technologies that could transform the sector,” said ARTC’s chief executive officer, Dr. David Low. “With Halliburton onboard, I am optimistic that this will spark new opportunities for advanced manufacturing R&D in the energy sector and local enterprises in Singapore.”

Khalil A. Bakar, director of Energy & Resources for the Singapore Economic Development Board, said, “Halliburton’s partnership with ARTC reflects the growing technical capabilities in Singapore and the company’s continued confidence in Singapore as a key innovation node in the region. This is a positive example of how oil & gas companies can collaborate with Singapore to develop and test innovative solutions to advance next-generation technologies, enhance competitiveness and further develop the industry.”

ARTC is a leading public-private partnership platform with over 70 members ranging from global multinational corporations to small and medium enterprises. ARTC focuses on advanced manufacturing and remanufacturing and serves to accelerate the transfer of innovation from applied research to industrial applications.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
08:01pHALLIBURTON : Becomes Anchor Member of the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technolo..
BU
10/29Oilfield services firm Hunting warns on profit as U.S. market slows
RE
10/28HALLIBURTON : and Repsol Sign Cloud Data Management Agreement for Exploration an..
BU
10/25HALLIBURTON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
10/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/21MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher; Dow's Ascent Clipped By Boeing's Slump
DJ
10/21HALLIBURTON CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 354 M
EBIT 2019 2 014 M
Net income 2019 783 M
Debt 2019 8 100 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 17 635 M
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 26,37  $
Last Close Price 20,09  $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Robert A. Malone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-27.58%17 635
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.55%47 678
BAKER HUGHES1.86%14 232
TECHNIPFMC4.75%9 169
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-9.92%8 932
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD--.--%4 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group