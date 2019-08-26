Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halliburton Company    HAL

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Halliburton : Celebrates 100th Anniversary Through Donations to 8 Asia Pacific Nonprofit Organizations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced eight nonprofit organizations throughout its Asia Pacific operational region will receive $10,000 grants each in honor of the Company’s 100th anniversary. Founded in 1919, Halliburton is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with the stakeholders who helped the Company reach this historic milestone – its employees, customers and local communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005623/en/

Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller, joined by Halliburton Asia Pacific Region management, present a $10,000 grant to the MyKasih Foundation for their work to help low-income Malaysian families through food distribution and education. (Photo: Business Wire)

Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller, joined by Halliburton Asia Pacific Region management, present a $10,000 grant to the MyKasih Foundation for their work to help low-income Malaysian families through food distribution and education. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Halliburton spirit of giving started with our founder Erle P. Halliburton, who long-ago established our Company’s commitment to honoring the communities where we live and work,” said Halliburton Asia Pacific Region Senior Vice President Sid Whyte. “We are happy to continue his legacy and contribute to nonprofit organizations whose work contributes so greatly to those in our region’s key operating areas.”

The HAL100 grant recipients for the Asia Pacific region include the following organizations whose giving goals align with the Halliburton Pillars of Giving: STEM-related education, environment, health and safety, and social service:

  • CRY – Child Rights and You – India
  • MyKasih Foundation – Malaysia
  • Royal Flying Doctor Service – Australia
  • Australian Red Cross – Australia
  • Habitat for Humanity – Indonesia
  • The People’s Association – Singapore
  • Migrant Children’s Foundation – China
  • Baan Songkhla Orphanage – Thailand

Halliburton presented the organizations with checks for $10,000 USD each at a customer event the Company hosted on Friday, Aug. 16, in Malaysia.

Additionally, in honor of the Company’s anniversary, Halliburton employees in Thailand and Malaysia collected more than $10,000 USD to support Lan Krabue Hospital in Thailand and Petronita in Malaysia.

The Company is giving $10,000 grants to 100 nonprofit organizations globally through the remainder of 2019. To learn more about the 100 years of Halliburton and the people and technologies that have built the Company, please visit hal100.com.

PHOTO CAPTION: Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller, joined by Halliburton Asia Pacific Region management, present a $10,000 grant to the MyKasih Foundation for their work to help low-income Malaysian families through food distribution and education.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
06:01pHALLIBURTON : Celebrates 100th Anniversary Through Donations to 8 Asia Pacific N..
BU
08/20HALLIBURTON : to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
08/13HALLIBURTON : Declares Dividend
BU
08/12HALLIBURTON : Wins Drilling, Completion and Testing Services Contracts for Woods..
BU
07/31GE's Baker Hughes beats estimates on international demand, LNG drilling
RE
07/31HALLIBURTON : Awarded Well Construction and Completions Services for Libra Devel..
BU
07/27U.S. Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela -- WSJ
DJ
07/26CHEVRON : Trump lifts Venezuelan sanctions for Chevron, Halliburton
AQ
07/26U.S. renews Chevron license in Venezuela for three months as Trump officials ..
RE
07/26Chevron 'hopeful' of U.S. approval to continue operating in Venezuela
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 477 M
EBIT 2019 2 154 M
Net income 2019 919 M
Debt 2019 8 155 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 15 522 M
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 32,05  $
Last Close Price 17,50  $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 83,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Landis Martin Lead Independent Director
James R. Boyd Independent Director
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-33.33%15 522
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.23%44 298
BAKER HUGHES-2.88%10 782
TECHNIPFMC17.98%10 314
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-27.20%7 220
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD--.--%4 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group