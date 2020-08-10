Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halliburton Company    HAL

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/10 04:10:00 pm
15.61 USD   +4.84%
05:16pHALLIBURTON : Declares Dividend
BU
08/02Drillers Go Remote as Pandemic Reshapes Oil Business
DJ
07/31HALLIBURTON : to Provide Digitalization for PETRONAS Exploration Activities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halliburton : Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2020 third quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on September 23, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2020.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
05:16pHALLIBURTON : Declares Dividend
BU
08/02Drillers Go Remote as Pandemic Reshapes Oil Business
DJ
07/31HALLIBURTON : to Provide Digitalization for PETRONAS Exploration Activities
PU
07/30HALLIBURTON : Launches Innovation Lab to Accelerate Clean Energy Development
BU
07/28HALLIBURTON : to Provide Digitalization for PETRONAS Exploration Activities
BU
07/24HALLIBURTON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/20Halliburton, BioNTech rise; ÇBL, PetMed fall
AQ
07/20ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : Analysts split over $45-million drilling partner consol..
AQ
07/20HALLIBURTON CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook ditched by another large corporation
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 428 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 586 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,02x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 13 080 M 13 080 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 15,50 $
Last Close Price 14,89 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Robert A. Malone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-39.15%13 080
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-51.17%27 248
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-35.35%10 875
DIALOG GROUP6.09%4 919
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-52.14%4 656
TECHNIPFMC PLC-61.24%3 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group