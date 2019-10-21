Log in
HALLIBURTON COMPANY

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/21 01:27:53 pm
18.4300 USD   0.00%
07:15aHALLIBURTON : Profit Falls, Revenue Misses Expectations
DJ
06:50aHALLIBURTON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:46aHALLIBURTON : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Halliburton : Profit Falls, Revenue Misses Expectations

10/21/2019 | 07:15am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Oilfield services company Halliburton Co. (HAL) said its profit fell for its third quarter as revenue declined 10% amid softness in its North America business.

The Houston-based company reported a profit of $295 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with $435 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 35 cents a share.

Revenue fell to $5.6 billion from $6.17 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $5.82 billion of revenue in the quarter. North America revenue decreased 11% sequentially, driven by customer activity declines, the company said.

Oilfield-services companies face a challenge as U.S. shale drillers look to cut spending amid a production slowdown.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY -0.43% 18.43 Delayed Quote.-30.66%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.43% 2998.835 Delayed Quote.6.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 180 M
EBIT 2019 2 044 M
Net income 2019 868 M
Debt 2019 8 243 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 16 143 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 27,52  $
Last Close Price 18,43  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Milton Carroll Independent Director
Robert A. Malone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-30.66%16 143
SCHLUMBERGER NV-10.45%44 685
BAKER HUGHES1.26%14 132
TECHNIPFMC16.96%10 238
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-21.75%7 760
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD--.--%4 673
