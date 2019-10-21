Halliburton : Profit Falls, Revenue Misses Expectations

By Patrick Thomas

Oilfield services company Halliburton Co. (HAL) said its profit fell for its third quarter as revenue declined 10% amid softness in its North America business.

The Houston-based company reported a profit of $295 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with $435 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 35 cents a share.

Revenue fell to $5.6 billion from $6.17 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $5.82 billion of revenue in the quarter. North America revenue decreased 11% sequentially, driven by customer activity declines, the company said.

Oilfield-services companies face a challenge as U.S. shale drillers look to cut spending amid a production slowdown.

