Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Halliburton Company    HAL

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Halliburton : Signs Agreement With Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources for Local Employee Development Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 07:34am EDT

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 13, 2019-- Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources (MoP) to support a specialized development program for Egypt's middle management and young professional employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005197/en/

• From left to right top row: H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, and Halliburton Chairman, President, & CEO Jeff Miller • From left to right bottom row: Ashraf Mahmoud Farag, First Undersecretary for Agreements and Exploration at Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, and Halliburton Vice President of Egypt and Libya Colby Fuser sign a MoU to support the development of the local Egyptian workforce in Houston, Texas on Monday, March 11. (Photo: Business Wire)

The MOU, which aligns with the ministry's Oil and Gas Modernization Program, is a collaborative agreement under which Halliburton will utilize its strength in human capital development to provide on-the-job training for Egyptians who show the potential to be future leaders in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, Halliburton will customize a development program for select participants to enhance their capabilities and assist Egypt in its role as a leading regional oil and gas hub.

'We are excited to collaborate with the Ministry to improve the development of its local workforce,' said Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller. 'We have a 50-year, established working relationship with Egypt, and this MOU is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the country and its efforts to build its presence in the oil and gas industry.'

'As we embark on our Modernization Program to create a more conducive environment for business and investment in Egypt, one of the most important pillars of this effort is to build world-class human capital,' said H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources. 'We believe Halliburton's robust employee development experience will contribute greatly to positioning our local talent for success and sustaining the promising vision of our ministry.'

'This MOU is a wonderful way to celebrate Halliburton's 100th anniversary and our rich history of developing future leaders,' said Halliburton Vice President of Egypt and Libya Colby Fuser. 'It embodies our core values of creativity and collaboration and helps set us on the right path for the next century.'

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company's website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005197/en/

Source: Halliburton Company

For Investors:
Abu Zeya
Halliburton, Investor Relations
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For News Media:
Emily Mir
Public Relations
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-2601

Disclaimer

Halliburton Company published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 11:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HALLIBURTON COMPANY
03/07HALLIBURTON CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Ma..
AQ
03/05HALLIBURTON COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25HALLIBURTON : Breaks Ground on Saudi Specialty Chemical Plant
AQ
02/23HALLIBURTON : Breaks Ground on First Oilfield Specialty Chemical Manufacturing R..
AQ
02/20HALLIBURTON : 2019 First Quarter Conference Call
BU
02/20HALLIBURTON : Breaks Ground on First Oilfield Specialty Chemical Manufacturing R..
BU
02/19HALLIBURTON CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/19HALLIBURTON : Names M. Katherine Banks and Patricia Hemingway Hall to Board of D..
BU
02/14HALLIBURTON : Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market is projected to grow at..
AQ
02/13HALLIBURTON : Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 543 M
EBIT 2019 2 273 M
Net income 2019 1 301 M
Debt 2019 8 050 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 19,57
P/E ratio 2020 12,36
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 24 510 M
Chart HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Halliburton Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 39,2 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Allen Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance Loeffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Landis Martin Lead Independent Director
James R. Boyd Independent Director
Alan M. Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLIBURTON COMPANY5.68%24 510
SCHLUMBERGER NV18.04%59 029
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO24.74%27 797
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO4.79%10 326
TECHNIPFMC9.75%9 673
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 515
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.