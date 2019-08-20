Log in
HALLIBURTON COMPANY

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

(HAL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Halliburton : to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

0
08/20/2019

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that it will present at the 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 9:05 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation live via webcast at www.halliburton.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on the website for seven days following the presentation.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
