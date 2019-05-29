AM Best : Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.'s New Shelf Registration

AM Best has assigned indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings of
“bbb-” to senior unsecured issues, “bb+” to subordinated issues and “bb”
to preferred stock to the recently filed shelf registration of Hallmark
Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) (headquartered in Fort
Worth, TX) [NASDAQ:HALL]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings
(ratings) is stable.
Effective May 15, 2019, Hallmark Financial filed a shelf registration
for securities at a proposed maximum aggregate offering price of $150
million. Due to potential issuance of this new debt, Hallmark
Financial’s debt-to-total capital and adjusted debt-to-tangible capital
measures remain within AM Best’s guidelines for its current rating
level. In addition, AM Best expects Hallmark Financial’s interest
coverage ratio to remain adequate for its ratings.
Hallmark Financial is a diversified property/casualty insurance group
offering commercial and personal insurance to businesses and individuals
in specialty and niche markets. The insurance subsidiaries generate
earnings and steady cash flows to the holding company, supporting its
cash position and interest coverage metrics.
