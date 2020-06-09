AM Best : Maintains Under Review with Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group (Hallmark Group). The companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

These Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with negative implications on March 4, 2020, following the announcement by Hallmark Financial that its 2019 statutory results will include a pre-tax adverse prior year loss development of $63.8 million, net of reinsurance. At the time, AM Best indicated that the ratings would remain under review until full-year reserve information was assessed.

The maintaining of the under review with negative implications status follows an announcement by Hallmark Financial that it received notice from NASDAQ on May 13, 2020, as a result of the company’s failure to file its Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020, and because it remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. AM Best requires additional time to gauge the depth and breadth of the issues underlying the filing delays. AM Best will continue to assess the impact of these issues, in particular the impact of the adverse reserve development on the group’s risk-adjusted capitalization, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management assessments. AM Best will look to resolve the under review status once there is more clarity on the company’s plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ and full-year reserve information is reviewed.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” remain under review with negative implications for the following members of Hallmark Insurance Group:

American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas

Hallmark Insurance Company

Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company

Hallmark County Mutual Insurance Company

Hallmark National Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IR remains under review with negative implications:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.-

—“bbb-” on $50 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

The following indicative Long-Term IRs for securities available under the shelf registration remains under review with negative implications:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.-

—“bbb-” on senior unsecured debt

—“bb+” on subordinated debt

—“bb” on preferred stock

