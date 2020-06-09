Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.    HALL

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best : Maintains Under Review with Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group (Hallmark Group). The companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

These Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with negative implications on March 4, 2020, following the announcement by Hallmark Financial that its 2019 statutory results will include a pre-tax adverse prior year loss development of $63.8 million, net of reinsurance. At the time, AM Best indicated that the ratings would remain under review until full-year reserve information was assessed.

The maintaining of the under review with negative implications status follows an announcement by Hallmark Financial that it received notice from NASDAQ on May 13, 2020, as a result of the company’s failure to file its Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020, and because it remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. AM Best requires additional time to gauge the depth and breadth of the issues underlying the filing delays. AM Best will continue to assess the impact of these issues, in particular the impact of the adverse reserve development on the group’s risk-adjusted capitalization, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management assessments. AM Best will look to resolve the under review status once there is more clarity on the company’s plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ and full-year reserve information is reviewed.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” remain under review with negative implications for the following members of Hallmark Insurance Group:

  • American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas
  • Hallmark Insurance Company
  • Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company
  • Hallmark County Mutual Insurance Company
  • Hallmark National Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IR remains under review with negative implications:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.-
—“bbb-” on $50 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

The following indicative Long-Term IRs for securities available under the shelf registration remains under review with negative implications:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.-
—“bbb-” on senior unsecured debt
—“bb+” on subordinated debt
—“bb” on preferred stock

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
02:50pAM BEST : Maintains Under Review with Negative Implications Status for Credit Ra..
BU
06/05HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Hal..
PR
06/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Hallmark Financial Services In..
BU
06/02HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Hallmark F..
BU
05/20HALLMARK FINANCIAL DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Wh..
PR
05/20HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Loomi..
BU
05/19INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Hallmark Financial Services For Potenti..
PR
05/18INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Hallmark Financial Serv..
BU
05/18HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Co..
AQ
05/15HALLMARK FINANCIAL LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 490 M - -
Net income 2019 -3,85 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2018
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 5,97 $
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 202%
Spread / Lowest Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naveen Anand President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Schwarz Executive Chairman
Tarek N. Timol Group Head-Operations & Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey R. Passmore Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott Thompson Berlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-66.02%108
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.86%33 607
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-15.87%32 528
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-6.54%32 363
SAMPO OYJ-15.14%20 704
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-7.37%17 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group