Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.    HALL

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HALL Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. ("Hallmark" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HALL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Hallmark securities between March 5, 2019 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hall.    

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hall  or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Hallmark you have until July 6, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hall-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-hallmark-financial-services-inc-investors-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301055327.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
05:01pHALL Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Hallmark Financial Services,..
PR
03:45pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10:55aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10:28aFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
05/06HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourage..
PR
05/06SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
05/06HALLMARK FINANCIAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Ac..
BU
05/06Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hallmark Financi..
BU
05/05HALL CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group