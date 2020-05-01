HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) on behalf of Hallmark Financial stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hallmark Financial has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial Services issued a press release, stating that it “made the strategic decision to exit its Binding Primary Auto business.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.10, or over 14%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020.

