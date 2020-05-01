HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
05/01/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) on behalf of Hallmark Financial stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hallmark Financial has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial Services issued a press release, stating that it “made the strategic decision to exit its Binding Primary Auto business.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.10, or over 14%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hallmark Financial shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
