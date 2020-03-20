Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.    HALL

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hallmark Financial Announces Notice from Nasdaq

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

DALLAS, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HALL), a specialty property and casualty insurance company, today announced that it received notice from Nasdaq on March 18, 2020 that, as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Filing”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).  Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance.  If such plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Filing, or until September 14, 2020, to regain compliance.

The notice from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. 

The Company intends to timely submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and to work diligently to regain compliance with such listing rules within any extension period granted by Nasdaq.  However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq.  If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules, the common stock of the Company will be subject to delisting on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About Hallmark Financial

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Chicago, Jersey City, and San Antonio, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services over $750 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets. Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL".  

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the Company’s intent to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards.  These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.  Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.  In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.

Investor Contact
David Webb
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy
dwebb@hallmarkgrp.com
817.348.1600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
04:06pHallmark Financial Announces Notice from Nasdaq
GL
03/17HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/12HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant ..
AQ
03/11HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant,..
AQ
03/02HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02AM BEST : Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Sub..
BU
03/02Hallmark Financial Announces Exit from Binding Primary Commercial Auto Busine..
GL
2019HALLMARK FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
2019HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 488 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -3,13 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 3,67x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 59,8 M
Chart HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,50  $
Last Close Price 3,30  $
Spread / Highest target 445%
Spread / Average Target 400%
Spread / Lowest Target 355%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naveen Anand President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Schwarz Executive Chairman
Tarek N. Timol Group Head-Operations & Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey R. Passmore Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott Thompson Berlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-81.22%60
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.49%28 533
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-33.58%23 670
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-37.15%21 951
SAMPO OYJ-38.76%15 076
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.68%14 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group