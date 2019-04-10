Log in
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
Hallmark Financial Announces the Promotion of Jeffrey Passmore to Chief Financial Officer

04/10/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL), a specialty property and casualty insurance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Passmore as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Passmore was promoted from his most recent position as Chief Accounting Officer for Hallmark Financial.  He joined the company in 2002 and brings over 25 years of experience in finance and accounting leadership in the insurance industry. 

“Jeff has been an integral member of our senior leadership team for over 15 years,” stated Naveen Anand, President and CEO of Hallmark Financial. “His contributions have been vital to our success as a best-in-class specialty insurance company and this expanded role is well deserved.”

Mr. Passmore maintains a Certified Public Accountant designation, licensed in the state of Texas.

About Hallmark Financial
Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform.  With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services over $650 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets.  Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL".  

Media Contact: 
Blake Zipoy
Director of Corporate Communications
bzipoy@hallmarkgrp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
