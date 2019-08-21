Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.    HALL

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hallmark Financial Executives to Participate in the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL), a specialty property and casualty insurance company, today announced that Naveen Anand, Hallmark Financial’s President & Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference in New York at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, September 5, 2019.  Mr. Anand will be joined at the conference by David Webb, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy. 

About Hallmark Financial
Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform.  With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services over $700 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets.  Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL".  

Investor Contact
David Webb
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy
dwebb@hallmarkgrp.com
817.348.1600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
02:30pHallmark Financial Executives to Participate in the 2019 KBW Insurance Confer..
GL
06:04aHALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ot..
AQ
08/15HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Hallmark Fi..
AQ
08/14AM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.'s New..
BU
08/13HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
AQ
08/09HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/08HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
08/07HALLMARK FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by..
AQ
07/31Hallmark Financial Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 461 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 40,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,42x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 312 M
Chart HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,50  $
Last Close Price 17,23  $
Spread / Highest target 4,47%
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naveen Anand President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Schwarz Executive Chairman
Tarek N. Timol Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Thompson Berlin Independent Director
James H. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.61.18%312
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES22.35%38 149
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.97%36 755
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.92%33 979
SAMPO-4.19%22 665
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC12.66%18 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group