Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.    HALL

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HALL) securities between March 5, 2019 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Hallmark Financial investors have until July 6, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Hallmark Financial investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial announced that it had decided to exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business and reported a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.10, or more than 14%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On March 11, 2020, Hallmark Financial disclosed that it had dismissed its independent auditor, BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”), due to a disagreement regarding estimates for reserves for unpaid losses, among other things.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.39, or over 29%, to close at $5.71 per share on March 12, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On March 17, 2020, Hallmark Financial filed with the SEC a letter from BDO in which BDO stated “BDO expanded significantly the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020, with respect to which a substantial portion of the requests had not been received and/or tested prior to our termination.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.08, or 2.5%, to close at $3.12 per share on March 18, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) that the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) that, as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) that, as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Hallmark Financial securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10:55aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10:28aFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
05/06HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourage..
PR
05/06SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
05/06HALLMARK FINANCIAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Ac..
BU
05/06Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hallmark Financi..
BU
05/05HALL CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
05/04INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/04Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Hallmark ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 490 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -3,85 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 58,7 M
Chart HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 3,24  $
Spread / Highest target 456%
Spread / Average Target 456%
Spread / Lowest Target 456%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naveen Anand President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Schwarz Executive Chairman
Tarek N. Timol Group Head-Operations & Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey R. Passmore Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott Thompson Berlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-81.56%59
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.16%31 877
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.78%31 245
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-31.88%23 587
SAMPO OYJ-23.21%17 924
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.05%16 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group