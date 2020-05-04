Log in
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. – HALL

05/04/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) resulting from allegations that Hallmark Financial may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial announced it was exiting the Binding Primary Commercial Auto business and taking a $56.1 million reserve charge in 4Q19. On this news, Hallmark Financial’s share price fell $2.10, or 14%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020.

Then, on March 11, 2020, Hallmark Financial announced it dismissed its independent auditor, BDO, over a “disagreement” concerning the Company's estimated reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses throughout 2019. On this news, Hallmark Financial’s share price fell $2.39, or 29%, to close at $5.71 per share on March 12, 2020.

Finally, on March 17, 2020, Hallmark Financial disclosed a letter from BDO to the Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that BDO had significantly expanded the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020, with respect to the matters of disagreement, and that “a substantial portion of the requests had not been received and/or tested prior to our termination.” On this news, Hallmark Financial’s share price fell almost 3%, to close at $3.12 per share on March 18, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Hallmark Financial shareholders. If you purchased securities of Hallmark Financial please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1853.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
