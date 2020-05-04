Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. – HALL

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) resulting from allegations that Hallmark Financial may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial announced it was exiting the Binding Primary Commercial Auto business and taking a $56.1 million reserve charge in 4Q19. On this news, Hallmark Financial’s share price fell $2.10, or 14%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020.

Then, on March 11, 2020, Hallmark Financial announced it dismissed its independent auditor, BDO, over a “disagreement” concerning the Company's estimated reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses throughout 2019. On this news, Hallmark Financial’s share price fell $2.39, or 29%, to close at $5.71 per share on March 12, 2020.

Finally, on March 17, 2020, Hallmark Financial disclosed a letter from BDO to the Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that BDO had significantly expanded the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020, with respect to the matters of disagreement, and that “a substantial portion of the requests had not been received and/or tested prior to our termination.” On this news, Hallmark Financial’s share price fell almost 3%, to close at $3.12 per share on March 18, 2020.

