Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.    HALL

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 5, 2019 and March 17, 2020. Hallmark Financial underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Hallmark Financial's misconduct, click here.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Hallmark Financial reported that its Specialty Commercial segment, which included its Commercial Auto Business, was experiencing a decrease or stabilization in its losses and loss adjustment expenses. Despite this improvement, on March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial announced that it had exited from the Binding Primary Commercial Auto Business and revealed a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years. Then, on March 11, 2020, the Company disclosed it had dismissed its independent auditor BDO due in large part to a disagreement regarding estimates for reserves on unpaid losses. Finally, on March 17, 2020, Hallmark Financial filed with the SEC a letter from BDO stating BDO had expanded the scope of its audit relating to the disagreement and that "a substantial portion of the requests had not been received and/or tested prior to our termination." Following these disclosures, shares of Hallmark Financial fell from a closing price of $14.33 per share on March 2, 2020 to a closing price of $3.12 per share on March 18, 2020, representing a 78% decline.

If you purchased Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) securities between March 5, 2019 and March 17, 2020, you have until July 6, 2020, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
06:40pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL..
BU
05/12HALL Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Hallmark Financial Services,..
BU
05/08HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CL : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP..
PR
05/07HALL Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Hallmark Financial Services,..
PR
05/07THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
05/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05/07SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
05/07FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
05/06HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourage..
PR
05/06SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 490 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -3,85 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 7,00x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 50,7 M
Chart HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 2,80  $
Spread / Highest target 543%
Spread / Average Target 543%
Spread / Lowest Target 543%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naveen Anand President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Schwarz Executive Chairman
Tarek N. Timol Group Head-Operations & Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey R. Passmore Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott Thompson Berlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-82.24%57
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.44%30 642
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.06%29 647
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-31.39%23 756
SAMPO OYJ-24.29%17 781
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.09%15 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group