HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(HALL)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Investors (HALL)

04/27/2020 | 06:54pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Hallmark Financial Services Inc., (“Hallmark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HALL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial Services issued a press release, stating that it "made the strategic decision to exit its Binding Primary Auto business."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.10, or over 14%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.



If you purchased Hallmark securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
