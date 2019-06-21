Halma : Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report
Released : 21 Jun 2019
Halma PLC
21 June 2019
Halma plc
ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2019
AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Halma announces that the Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and the Notice of Meeting have been posted to shareholders (where applicable) and, in accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5(3)R, are available to view on the Company's website at www.halma.com.
Copies of these documents and the Proxy Form have been submitted to the National Storage
Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The Full Year Results, containing information required under Disclosure Guidance and
Transparency Rule 6.3.5R were released on 11 June 2019 and are also available on the
Company's website.
For further information, please contact:
Mark Jenkins
+44 (0)1494 721111
Company Secretary, Halma plc
