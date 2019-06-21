Log in
HALMA    HLMA   GB0004052071

HALMA

(HLMA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/21 06:20:56 am
2019 GBp   -0.44%
Halma : Annual Financial Report

06/21/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Annual Financial Report

Released : 21 Jun 2019

RNS Number : 0464D

Halma PLC

21 June 2019

Halma plc

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2019

AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Halma announces that the Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and the Notice of Meeting have been posted to shareholders (where applicable) and, in accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5(3)R, are available to view on the Company's website at www.halma.com.

Copies of these documents and the Proxy Form have been submitted to the National Storage

Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Full Year Results, containing information required under Disclosure Guidance and

Transparency Rule 6.3.5R were released on 11 June 2019 and are also available on the

Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Jenkins

+44 (0)1494 721111

Company Secretary, Halma plc

A copy of this announcement, together with other information about Halma, may be viewed on its website: www.halma.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACSCKDDQCBKKAAB

Disclaimer

Halma plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 10:09:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 204 M
EBIT 2019 246 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 177 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 44,84
P/E ratio 2020 40,91
EV / Sales 2019 6,40x
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
Capitalization 7 528 M
Chart HALMA
Duration : Period :
Halma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target -24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Williams Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Marc Arthur Ronchetti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adam J. Meyers Executive Director & CEO-Medical Sector
Daniela Barone Soares Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALMA48.68%8 817
KEYENCE CORPORATION19.87%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE31.11%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC6.24%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION20.80%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.44%31 893
