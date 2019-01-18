Log in
Halma : acquires new capability in emergency....

01/18/2019 | 02:59am EST

18 January 2019

Halma today announces the acquisition of Business Marketers Group Inc., trading as Rath Communications, a provider of emergency communication systems for Areas of Refuge in the USA.

Rath is based in Wisconsin, USA, and will become part of the Group's Infrastructure Safety Sector.

Andrew Williams, Halma's Chief Executive, commented:

'Rath extends Halma's safety communications capabilities and adds a new market niche with its strong position in the Area of Refugecommunications market in the USA, where growth is being supported by tightening regulatory standards. Rath is also well positioned to benefit from Halma's strategic Growth Enablers, bringing the potential for collaboration with other Halma businesses in elevator safety and healthcare to drive expansion into adjacent markets focused on the care and safety of the elderly and disabled people. We look forward to working with Rath's management team and continuing its strong track record of growth.'

You can read the full Regulatory News announcement here:
http://www.halma.com/investors/regulatory-news

Back to 2019

Disclaimer

Halma plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 07:58:03 UTC
