Halma : Site Visit

Halma, the FTSE100 group of life‐saving technology companies, is today hosting a site visit to its HWM Water subsidiary's headquarters in Cwmbran, Wales, for analysts and investors. A summary of the presentation, together with other information about Halma, may be viewed on its website, www.halma.com, from 3pm today.

No new information regarding current trading will be disclosed at the site visit. The next scheduled trading update is the announcement of the Group's half year results on 19 November 2019, in line with the Group's normal reporting timetable.

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life‐saving technology companies, focused on creating a safer, cleaner and healthier future for people worldwide. Our innovative products and solutions address many of the key issues facing the world today. We operate in four sectors: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis and Medical. We employ over 6,000 people in 20 countries, with major operations in Europe, the USA and Asia‐Pacific. We target global niche markets where sustainable growth and high returns are supported by long‐term drivers. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has been a member of the FTSE 100 index since December 2017.

