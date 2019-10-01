Log in
HALMA PLC

(HLMA)
Halma : Site Visit

10/01/2019 | 02:20am EDT

Site Visit

Released : 01 Oct 2019

RNS Number : 2162O

Halma PLC

01 October 2019

Halma, the FTSE100 group of life‐saving technology companies, is today hosting a site visit to its HWM Water subsidiary's headquarters in Cwmbran, Wales, for analysts and investors. A summary of the presentation, together with other information about Halma, may be viewed on its website, www.halma.com, from 3pm today.

No new information regarding current trading will be disclosed at the site visit. The next scheduled trading update is the announcement of the Group's half year results on 19 November 2019, in line with the Group's normal reporting timetable.

For further information, please contact:

Halma plc

Andrew Williams, Chief Executive

+44 (0)1494 721111

Marc Ronchetti, Chief Financial Officer

Charles King, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7776 685948

MHP Communications

Rachel Hirst/ Andrew Jaques

+44 (0)20 3128 8100

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life‐saving technology companies, focused on creating a safer, cleaner and healthier future for people worldwide. Our innovative products and solutions address many of the key issues facing the world today. We operate in four sectors: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis and Medical. We employ over 6,000 people in 20 countries, with major operations in Europe, the USA and Asia‐Pacific. We target global niche markets where sustainable growth and high returns are supported by long‐term drivers. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has been a member of the FTSE 100 index since December 2017.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Halma plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:17:05 UTC
