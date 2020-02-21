Halma : expands capabilities in oxygen analysis and delivery products with acquisition of Maxtec, LLC

21 February 2020

Halma, the global group of life-saving technology companies, has acquired Maxtec, LLC, based in Utah, USA.

Maxtec is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of oxygen analysis and delivery products for use in medical and non-medical applications. They specialise in innovative products for respiratory care, including in oxygen sensors and analysers for use in hospital acute care units. Maxtec will be managed as part of Halma's Perma Pure business, whose medical dehydration products are also used in acute care units, and will become part of Halma's Medical sector. Key members of Maxtec's leadership team will remain with the business and it will continue to operate in its current facility.

Andrew Williams, Halma Group Chief Executive, commented:

'Maxtec is highly aligned with our purpose, and further extends our presence in diagnostic products and acute healthcare. It brings both technology and a market presence that will accelerate Perma Pure's growth in medical moisture management products and adds a new niche in oxygen analysis and delivery products, where growth is being driven by ageing populations and the increasing prevalence of heart and respiratory conditions. I am delighted to welcome Maxtec to the Halma group of companies and look forward to supporting its future development.'

Bruce Brierley, Maxtec's Chief Executive Officer, added:

'We are excited to be joining Halma and building on the strong foundations that are already in place in our business. Maxtec is a world leader in gas sensing, analysis, and delivery and Halma is the perfect home to help us grow faster. We have great people, customers, distribution partners and suppliers, and joining a purpose-driven group which is so well-aligned to our mission and our technologies will ensure we can continue to grow our company into the future.'