Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Halma plc    HLMA   GB0004052071

HALMA PLC

(HLMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Halma : expands capabilities in oxygen analysis and delivery products with acquisition of Maxtec, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:27am EST

21 February 2020

Halma, the global group of life-saving technology companies, has acquired Maxtec, LLC, based in Utah, USA.

Maxtec is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of oxygen analysis and delivery products for use in medical and non-medical applications. They specialise in innovative products for respiratory care, including in oxygen sensors and analysers for use in hospital acute care units. Maxtec will be managed as part of Halma's Perma Pure business, whose medical dehydration products are also used in acute care units, and will become part of Halma's Medical sector. Key members of Maxtec's leadership team will remain with the business and it will continue to operate in its current facility.

Andrew Williams, Halma Group Chief Executive, commented:

'Maxtec is highly aligned with our purpose, and further extends our presence in diagnostic products and acute healthcare. It brings both technology and a market presence that will accelerate Perma Pure's growth in medical moisture management products and adds a new niche in oxygen analysis and delivery products, where growth is being driven by ageing populations and the increasing prevalence of heart and respiratory conditions. I am delighted to welcome Maxtec to the Halma group of companies and look forward to supporting its future development.'

Bruce Brierley, Maxtec's Chief Executive Officer, added:

'We are excited to be joining Halma and building on the strong foundations that are already in place in our business. Maxtec is a world leader in gas sensing, analysis, and delivery and Halma is the perfect home to help us grow faster. We have great people, customers, distribution partners and suppliers, and joining a purpose-driven group which is so well-aligned to our mission and our technologies will ensure we can continue to grow our company into the future.'


You can view the full Regulatory News announcement here.

Disclaimer

Halma plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HALMA PLC
05:27aHALMA : expands capabilities in oxygen analysis and delivery products with acqui..
PU
02:08aHALMA : Acquisition
PU
02/05HALMA : enhances gas detection capabilities with acquisition of Sensit
PU
02/05HALMA : Acquisition
PU
01/27HALMA : acquires NovaBone Products and FireMate
PU
01/27HALMA : Acquisition
PU
01/22HALMA : Change of Remuneration Committee Chair
PU
01/14Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Projected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 20..
AQ
2019HALMA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019OPTOMED PLC : 's ten largest shareholders after the completion of the Initial Pu..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 338 M
EBIT 2020 287 M
Net income 2020 188 M
Debt 2020 256 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 45,1x
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,48x
EV / Sales2021 5,99x
Capitalization 8 408 M
Chart HALMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Halma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2 012,86  GBp
Last Close Price 2 217,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 6,00%
Spread / Average Target -9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Williams Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Marc Arthur Ronchetti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adam J. Meyers Executive Director & CEO-Medical Sector
Catherine Michel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALMA PLC4.77%10 825
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.39%82 521
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.46%57 922
EMERSON ELECTRIC-5.77%43 967
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.12%43 122
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.35%37 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group