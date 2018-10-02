Halosource : astrea is first bottle certified to reduce lead

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

astreaTM ONE Becomes First Bottle Certified to Reduce Lead

Clean water innovator HaloSourceCorporation announces today that its astreaTM ONE filtering water bottle has become the first bottle in the world to be certified to the NSF/ANSI53 ('NSF53') standard for lead reduction. This is a significant milestone for the Company, as it has officially received notification of certification from the Water Quality Association (WQA) for its patent-pending technology and innovative astreaTM ONE filtering water bottle. Official certification documentation of the astreaTM ONE bottle can be viewed at:

https://www.wqa.org/find-products/ctl/detail/mid/1054/cid/halosource_inc/sid/3/keyword/halosource

HaloSource CEO James Thompson commented, 'This is a huge milestone for HaloSource and for the astreaTM brand, as this certification represents a culmination of over 18 months of work by both our technical and commercial teams. Until now, no product existed that could offer a portable solution for lead reduction to the NSF53 standard, the most rigorous certification standard for lead reduction. We are very proud of this effort to launch the first water bottle in the world that delivers the performance necessary to pass the NSF53 certification for lead reduction, bringing a superior solution to consumers and offering unparalleled protection from common everyday contaminants that can be found in tap water. With the growing number of reports of lead in drinking water across the US, there is now a solution with this next generation reusable water bottle.'

'The NSF53 standard is significant because it mandates a maximum allowable value of 10 parts per billion (lower than the EPA action limit) and requires that the testing be performed at two specific pH values. This is important because the pH of water can vary depending on the source and the physical form of lead (soluble or insoluble) changes depending on water characteristics, with pH having the primary impact. The innovative technology in the astreaTM ONE is robust enough to remove both soluble and insoluble lead at both pH 6.5 and 8.5, while offering users a great drinking experience. By certifiying to NSF53, we are giving our customers the assurance that our product is tested to the highest possible standard and is effective at removing both forms of lead to levels at or below the EPA established standard safe for consumption', said Christopher Ashley, PhD, the Company's Director of Commercialization.

The Company's astreaTM ONE bottle has also received the NSF53 certification for the reduction of copper, cadmium, mercury, trivalent chromium and benzene, as well as the NSF42 certification for the reduction of chlorine and zinc. The bottle concluded a successful Indiegogo crowdfund campaign earlier this year, and remains available forpre-order on the platform's InDemand site at https://igg.me/at/astrea. The bottle is also expected to be available in all Sur La Table retail storesas well as on the Company's own website, astreawater.com, later this month.

About HaloSource

HaloSource Corporation innovates and integrates technologies to deliver clean drinking water solutions to partners with trusted brands around the world. The Company works with scientists and industry experts across the globe in search of new ways to improve drinking water quality and has been awarded more than 30 patents for its ground-breaking chemistries, which provide safe drinking water for millions of consumers globally. The Company's class-leading HaloPure® Drinking Water technology has the highest global certifications, including registration with the US EPA.

Founded in Seattle, Washington, HaloSource has grown to become an influential leader in drinking water purification. HaloSource is headquartered in the US with operations in China and India. Learn more about the Company's research and development and future novel technologies by visiting www.halosource.comor www.astreawater.com.

