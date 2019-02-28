Log in
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HALO)
My previous session
Genentech Says FDA Approves Herceptin Hylecta for Some Breast Cancer Patients

02/28/2019 | 12:14pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Genentech on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Herceptin Hylecta to treat certain patients with breast cancer.

The new approval allows the subcutaneous injection of Herceptin Hylecta in certain patients, either in combination with chemotherapy drugs or alone in people who have received one or more chemotherapy regimens for metastatic disease.

Herceptin Hylecta is a ready-to-use formulation that can be administered in two minutes to five minutes, compared to 30 minutes to 90 minutes for intravenous Herceptin, the company said.

The FDA approval is based on results from three clinical studies in Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor 2-positive early breast cancer, the company said.

Biotech company Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) said Herceptin Hylecta is the third product co-formulated with that company's Enhanze drug-delivery technology to receive FDA approval.

Genentech is a member of the Roche Group.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. -0.86% 17.21 Delayed Quote.17.43%
ROCHE HOLDING -0.22% 275.8 Delayed Quote.15.46%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.12% 244.2 Delayed Quote.13.59%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.29% 277.3 Delayed Quote.14.26%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 207 M
EBIT 2019 -59,3 M
Net income 2019 -66,8 M
Finance 2019 72,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
Capitalization 2 532 M
Chart HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helen I. Torley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Connie L. Matsui Chairman
David A. Ramsay Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. LaBarre Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Dimitrios Chondros Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC.17.43%2 532
GILEAD SCIENCES4.83%84 823
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.01%48 526
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.10%46 525
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC38.99%10 782
GENMAB5.48%10 557
