Halozyme Therapeutics : Announces argenx Has Selected Second Target Under ENHANZE® Technology Collaboration And License Agreement

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, today announced that argenx has selected a second target under the collaboration and license agreement the companies announced in February 2019.

The second target selected for development by argenx is human complement factor C2 associated with the product candidate ARGX-117, which is being developed to treat severe autoimmune diseases. Halozyme will receive a $10 million milestone payment during the current quarter from argenx for this target nomination and potential future payments of up to $160 million subject to achievement of specified development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Halozyme will also receive mid-single digit royalties on future commercial sales products. argenx has now selected two targets for development and can select one additional target in the future according to the terms of the collaboration and license agreement.

"We are excited about this opportunity to expand our partnership with argenx," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Planning is well underway for the second half 2019 phase 1 study initiation for the first selected target, FcRn. This second development stage target to be used with our ENHANZE® drug delivery technology is yet another example of the potential for ENHANZE® to provide dosing optionality for patients. We look forward to continuing our work with argenx as they seek to improve the lives of patients suffering with severe autoimmune diseases."

About ENHANZE® Technology

Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug-delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20). rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously (just under the skin). By using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds that are administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously. ENHANZE® may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections. This delivery has been shown in studies to reduce health care practitioner time required for administration and shorten time for drug administration.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding Halozyme's potential receipt of payments associated with future collaborative target nominations, achievement of certain milestones, and royalties on sales of commercialized products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including uncertainties concerning the number of additional collaborative targets nominated and whether milestones will be achieved, uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products are ultimately developed or commercialized, unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contact:

Al Kildani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858-704-8122

ir@halozyme.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-announces-argenx-has-selected-second-target-under-enhanze-technology-collaboration-and-license-agreement-300854803.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.