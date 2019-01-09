Halozyme Therapeutics : Provides 2019 Pipeline Update And Financial Guidance At 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, today provided a pipeline update and announced its 2019 financial guidance at the 37th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"Looking ahead, our ENHANZE business is gaining momentum with key product development milestones expected this year, including potential FDA approval of a subcutaneous formulation of Herceptin® and regulatory submissions for the subcutaneous formulation of Darzalex® each representing important near-term catalysts," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "In our oncology business, HALO-301 has completed enrollment and topline results are projected in the second half of 2019."

Halozyme provided an update on the 2019 outlook for its ENHANZE franchise. The company expects to make meaningful progress this year toward its projection of the potential for approximately $1 billion in royalty revenue in 2027. During the first quarter, FDA action is expected on the Biologics License Application (BLA) filed by ENHANZE partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of trastuzumab (Herceptin®). In the second half of 2019, ENHANZE partner Janssen Biotech, Inc. anticipates filing for approval of the SC formulation of its multiple myeloma drug daratumumab (Darzalex®). Also in the second half, Halozyme expects a phase 3 study will be initiated by a partner for an undisclosed target.

By the end of 2019, the company expects three ENHANZE programs to be in phase 3 studies and to have nine active phase 1 programs in addition to its three currently marketed products. This accelerating partner activity supports the projection of the potential for approximately $1 billion in royalty revenue in 2027. Additionally, potential lifetime milestone payments associated with existing ENHANZE partnership programs in development are projected to be $1 billion, with $225 million to $300 million in revenues projected between 2019 and 2021.

The company also provided an update on its late stage targeted oncology asset PEGPH20. Enrollment in HALO-301, the company's phase 3 study evaluating PEGPH20 in metastatic pancreas cancer, was completed at the end of 2018 with approximately 500 subjects enrolled. The company projects the study will achieve its target of 330 OS (overall survival) events between August and November of 2019. Based on this timeline, the company projects topline results will be available in the second half of 2019.

Halozyme and its partners continue to explore the pan-tumor potential of PEGPH20. This includes ongoing phase 1b studies in pancreas cancer, gastric cancer, gall bladder cancer and cholangiocarcinoma.

2019 Financial Guidance

The company also provided financial guidance for 2019:

Net revenue of $175 million to $185 million , excluding revenue from any new ENHANZE global collaboration and licensing agreements.

, excluding revenue from any new ENHANZE global collaboration and licensing agreements. Operating expenses of $265 million to $275 million , or $225 million to $235 million excluding an expected increase in cost of goods sold. Excluding the cost of goods sold the modest increase in expenses is driven by ENHANZE partner support, and support of the potential commercialization of PEGPH20.

, or excluding an expected increase in cost of goods sold. Excluding the cost of goods sold the modest increase in expenses is driven by ENHANZE partner support, and support of the potential commercialization of PEGPH20. Operating cash burn of $75 million to $85 million .

. Debt repayment of approximately $90 million .

. Year-end cash balance of $180 million to $190 million .

Table 1. 2019 Financial Guidance



Guidance Range Net Revenue $175 million to $185 million Operating Expenses $265 million to $275 million Operating Expenses (excl. COGS) $225 million to $235 million Operating Cash Burn $75 million to $85 million Debt Repayment ~$90 million Year-end Cash Balance $180 million to $190 million

The company plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on February 21, 2019.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

